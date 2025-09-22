New York Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Connection With 2023 Shooting Using “Ghost Gun”

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today that TERRY BROOKS was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing ammunition in connection with a November 12, 2023, shooting in which BROOKS shot an innocent bystander in the Bronx, New York. BROOKS’s sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, who also presided over the guilty plea.

“Terry Brooks armed himself with an arsenal of weapons and shot an innocent bystander on the busy streets of New York City, seriously injuring that person,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “Brooks cannot be in a position to harm or kill other New Yorkers. Today’s sentence protects New Yorkers from a violent, gun-toting offender and sends a message to anyone considering the same path: New York will not tolerate it.”

As alleged in the Complaint and the Indictment, court filings, and statements made in court proceedings:

Between July 2023 and August 2024, BROOKS purchased more than 50 firearm components online and possessed nine firearms, including two privately manufactured and un-serialized “ghost guns.” On November 12, 2023, while on a public sidewalk in the Bronx, BROOKS used one of those ghost guns, firing a shot at a man with whom BROOKS was having a verbal dispute. The bullet struck a nearby bystander, hitting her in the abdomen and eventually lodging itself near her spine. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she received emergency medical treatment, including surgery.

After obtaining surveillance video footage and other records, officers were able to track and identify BROOKS as the shooter. On August 14, 2024, officers executed search warrants at BROOKS’s residences and recovered eight firearms, including the ghost guns, together with ammunition and firearm parts. Ballistics testing established that the shell casing found immediately after the November 2023 shooting had been fired by one of BROOKS’s ghost guns recovered pursuant to these warrants. The following week, on August 21, 2024, officers arrested BROOKS and recovered a ninth firearm.

* * *

In addition to the prison term, BROOKS, 59, of the Bronx and Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the victim of the November 12, 2023, shooting.

Mr. Clayton praised the outstanding investigative work of Homeland Security Investigations and the New York City Police Department.

This case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Grossinger and James Mandilk are in charge of the prosecution.