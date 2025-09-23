Graphite Financial Announces Strategic Investment to Accelerate Expansion and Enhance Service Offerings

By combining Graphite’s strategic finance, tax and CFO expertise with Furey’s operational excellence and accounting and people operations teams, we’re creating the most comprehensive finance platform.” — Chris Mossa, CEO of Graphite Financial

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphite Financial, a leading provider of finance, tax and accounting services focused on supporting early-stage and growth-stage businesses, today announced it has acquired Furey, a modern provider of scalable accounting, finance, and payroll solutions built for venture-backed startups. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Graphite as it accelerates its growth, expands its capabilities, and strengthens its position as a leading finance partner for high-growth companies navigating an increasingly complex market.“Startups today face a more demanding environment than ever—capital is tighter, investors expect more, and teams need to move faster with fewer resources,” said Chris Mossa, CEO of Graphite Financial. “Acquiring Furey allows us to meet that challenge head-on. By combining Graphite’s strategic finance, tax and CFO expertise with Furey’s operational excellence and accounting and people operations teams, we’re creating the most comprehensive finance platform in the market. Our goal is to give founders the clarity and control they need without the burden of building an in-house finance team.”This strategic move significantly enhances Graphite’s commitment to delivering a full spectrum of technology-enabled financial solutions and domain expertise by retaining Furey’s talented and tenured team, which includes controllers, accountants, and operations leaders with backgrounds from top accounting firms and high-growth startups. Their continued efforts will strengthen Graphite’s ability to deliver finance-as-a-service, from tactical accounting, tax and compliance to board-level advisory and scenario planning. It also meaningfully expands Graphite’s client base, talent pool, and geographic presence, further establishing the company as a trusted partner for startups across sectors including SaaS, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, AI, and consumer brands.“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our customers and our team. Joining forces with Graphite expands our reach, broadens our service offerings, and accelerates our mission to empower founders and management teams with unmatched insights and operational rigor," said Dennis Furey, Co-Founder and CEO of Furey.The acquisition also underscores the support and confidence of Graphite’s investors. “The Furey team has built a respected business known for precision and a client-centric approach,” said Ben Bisconti, Co-CEO of Red Iron Group. “Bringing Furey and Graphite together expands the resources and capabilities that make Graphite a standout in this space. We are excited to see these two outstanding teams combine efforts to redefine modern finance and deliver best-in-class services to their clients.”ABOUT GRAPHITE FINANCIALGraphite Financial is the leading finance, tax and accounting partner for venture-backed startups and high-growth companies. Graphite delivers investor-ready financials and real-time forecasting that helps startup founders and operators gain clarity, manage risk, and make smarter decisions faster. Graphite supports hundreds of venture-backed companies across sectors including SaaS, eCommerce, HealthTech, FinTech, AI, and consumer brands and its clients have raised over $1B in funding to date. As a fully remote U.S.-based team, Graphite serves as a flexible, high-touch finance department that accelerates growth and unlocks long-term success. For more information, visit www.GraphiteFinancial.com and follow Graphite Financial on LinkedIn.ABOUT FUREYFurey is a trusted partner to venture-backed startups, specializing in accounting, finance, and payroll services designed for scale. The firm pairs expert guidance with smart technology to help founders and operators make informed decisions and grow with confidence. Known for its client-first approach and seasoned team, Furey has built lasting partnerships with high-growth startups across sectors including technology, SaaS, healthcare, services, and consumer. With deep expertise across finance, technology, and startup operations, Furey delivers scalable solutions that evolve with its clients. Learn more at www.fureyfs.com ABOUT RED IRON GROUPRed Iron Group is a private investment firm that partners with business owners and managers who are passionate about building market-leading businesses. The firm helps businesses achieve increased scale and business value through investments in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group leverages its extensive Silicon Valley roots to help its portfolio companies invest in and implement technology enablement and adoption strategies that deliver enhanced value into the customer relationship, drive operating efficiencies, and produce greater organic growth. Red Iron Group has established a uniquely long-term capital base with a strategy of focusing on profitably growing lower-middle-market companies across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.redirongroup.com

