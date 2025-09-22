Topo Athletic Expands Headquarters with Office Move Following Monumental Year of Growth

New space to support brand growth, team expansion, and future initiatives

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topo Athletic (Topo), a leading provider of performance and outdoor footwear, is proud to announce the expansion of its headquarters with a move to a new office space at 39 Grant St., Suite 300, in Framingham, MA. The move reflects Topo’s rapid growth and momentum following a landmark year for the brand, marked by record sales, new product launches, and increased industry recognition.The new headquarters will provide expanded space to support collaboration and the growing needs of the Topo team. The move aligns with the brand’s continued investment in its people and products to build on its mission to create performance footwear that allows people to move better and empowers runners, walkers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to live by Topo’s tagline, “ embrace the journey ”.“This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Topo,” said Tony Post , Founder and CEO of Topo Athletic. “Over the past couple years, we’ve seen excellent growth across all channels, and our new space will allow us to keep pace with that momentum and growth. Most importantly, it provides our team the resources and environment needed to serve our customers and grow the brand.”In Topo style, the brand is staying true to what works. The new headquarters is in the very same campus as the old one, now in a building that offers more room to grow. The move may be short in distance, but it presents a big opportunity for the team to work in a fresh space and continue to shape the future of performance footwear.The company’s growth also follows its acquisition by Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), whose portfolio includes footwear brands Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others.

