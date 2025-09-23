The Monique Woolley Foundation Annual #WFBTY Honors Everyday Heroes and Families Impacted by Eaton and Palisades Fires

The Monique Woolley Foundation will host its second annual Honoring Our Everyday Heroes: Stories From the Frontline event on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Monique Woolley Foundation "When Feeling Blue Think Yellow" #WFBTY Amour Delus, Founder and CEO of The Monique Woolley Foundation Darrell Dupré, Vice President of The Monique Woolley Foundation In her memory, her mother, Amour Delus, founded the Monique Woolley Foundation and launched the #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow (#WFBTY) movement.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monique Woolley Foundation (TMWF) will host its second annual Honoring Our Everyday Heroes: Stories From the Frontline event on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The evening will spotlight firefighters, first responders, military service members, and community leaders, while also honoring families affected by the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires on Jan. 7, 2025.

Behind the foundation and the celebration is a story of love and loss. Monique “Mo” Woolley—a daughter, mother, sister, and friend—tragically died by suicide in June 2015. In her memory, her mother, Amour Delus, founded the Monique Woolley Foundation and launched the #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow (#WFBTY) movement. The foundation’s mission is to transform grief into purpose, raise awareness of mental health, and celebrate everyday heroes, reminding everyone that “It’s OK not to be OK.”

This year’s #WFBTY event will be co-hosted by actress, producer, and writer Beverly Todd, a People’s Choice Award recipient and NAACP Image Award nominee, and A. Emerson, a former UCLA track and field athlete who competed on an NCAA Outdoor Championship–winning team and has since made meaningful contributions beyond athletics.

Guests will experience an evening of hope, compassion, and resilience, beginning with Yellow Carpet arrivals featuring celebrities and dignitaries, followed by frontline stories from honorees, live performances, and special tributes.

This year’s honorees include BG (CA) Larry K. Adams, CPT (CA) La Stacia Neat, and Lt. Col. Brenda Threatt of the California State Guard; Sgt. Maj. Charles Cook Jr. (Ret.), president of the Los Angeles chapter of the Montford Point Marines; and California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan of the 55th District.

From the fire service, honorees include Chief Jeffry Baumunk of the El Camino Fire Academy and firefighter/911 responder; Fire Chief Gregory Barton and Firefighter Mike Stanley of the Beverly Hills Fire Department; Fire Chief Jeff Brooks and Battalion Chief Ara Hoonanian of the Glendale Fire Department; Fire Chief Chad Augustin of the Pasadena Fire Department; Battalion Chief Tom Fitzgerald (Ret.); and Fire Chief Matthew Hallock of the Santa Monica Fire Department. Representing the Los Angeles Fire Department are Capt. Robert Hawkins and Firefighter Justin “JD” Morgan. From the Los Angeles City Fire Department, honorees include Firefighter/Paramedic Crew Chief Johnny Gray III, Capt. Nate Jackson, Capt. Kenneth Lee and Firefighter Joshua Jones.

Police leadership being honored includes Chief Mark Stainbrook and Capt. Elizabeth Albanese of the Beverly Hills Police Department, as well as Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta. Additional honorees include Jeanette Bolden, Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Families who lost so much in the Eaton and Palisades fires will also be recognized for their resilience and strength, including the Syms family and Brandon Castro.

A special recognition will also be given to Vice President Darrell Dupré of The Monique Woolley Foundation, who plays a crucial role in advancing the organization’s mission to honor everyday heroes. His steadfast leadership, dedication, and hands-on support ensure that every initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to hope, healing, and community impact.

“The Monique Woolley Foundation stands in gratitude to our everyday heroes—those who run toward danger while others seek safety. Their strength reminds us that it’s OK not to be OK, and that together, we can break the silence around mental health,” said Amour Delus, founder and ceo of the Monique Woolley Foundation.

The evening will feature live entertainment, including a performance by Datrian Johnson, the national anthem by Ranella Ferrer, and special appearances by singer-dancer Ruxandra and violinist Edgar Sandoval. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald and music artist Gralin Jerald are among the presenters. Special guests include former NFL player and executive Larry Lee, radio personality Mike Mann, and others. Guests will also enjoy a social hour with a signature champagne wall, a three-course dinner, and a 360-degree photo booth courtesy of the Eddie Barber Foundation.

Early-bird tickets with special pricing—Honoring Our Everyday Heroes—are available until Sept. 30, 2025, with sponsorship opportunities open for individuals, businesses, and organizations. Tickets and additional information are available at www.themowoolleyfoundation.org

Connect with the foundation on Instagram and Facebook at @TheMoWoolleyFoundation or on YouTube at @themoniquewoolleyfoundatio1038. For general inquiries, email info@wfbty.org

If someone is struggling with mental health challenges or thoughts of suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or dial 911 in an emergency. The Monique Woolley Foundation is dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness, but is not a crisis hotline. Please reach out—we care. #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow.

For media inquiries, contact Yvette Morales of YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

About The Monique Woolley Foundation #WFBTY (When Feeling Blue Think Yellow)

Mission Statement

The Monique Woolley Foundation is a movement dedicated to survivors of suicide, individuals struggling with depression, and raising awareness about the importance of mental health.

Through its Sanctuary Spa Space, the foundation connects people to wraparound services, including therapy, healing circles, art, yoga, mentoring, and more.

Led by founder and CEO Amour Delus and a team of certified professionals, the foundation is committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. It works to save lives—one story at a time, one life at a time—reminding everyone that “It’s OK not to be OK.”

The Monique Woolley Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.themowoolleyfoundation.org, email info@wfbty.org, or call 310-758-0057.

The Monique Woolley Foundation - Saluting Courage,Celebrating Service Honoring Everyday Heroes First Responders. Extraordinary Impact

