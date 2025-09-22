Anchour Moves Headquarters to Working Farm as One of the Fastest-Growing Independent Agencies in the U.S.

Rendering of Anchour’s new headquarters at Pineland Farms, opening next month — just steps from greenhouses and surrounded by Maine farmland.

Independent Maine agency quadruples revenue in three years, uniting branding, digital, campaigns, and performance under one roof.

Brands are waking up to a simple truth: a big idea without full-funnel execution wastes money. Within five years, senior-led, full-stack teams will be the default. We’re operating that way now.” — Stephen Gilbert, CEO

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchour , one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States, today announced it has quadrupled revenue in just three years and is relocating its headquarters to Pineland Farms, a working farm in rural Maine. The move underscores Anchour’s belief that world-class creative and marketing work does not require a big-city ZIP code — and that senior-led teams can deliver Fortune-500-level execution from anywhere.That kind of explosive growth is rare anywhere — but from rural Maine, it’s almost unheard of. Anchour has built a senior-led team with experience at top shops and global brands but rooted in Maine for lifestyle, community and focus. The result is a unique mix of small-town intimacy and big-city firepower.Anchour’s integrated model unites branding, digital, campaigns and performance under one roof. Its roster spans consumer packaged goods, financial services, retail and technology. Campaigns blend emotional storytelling with measurable, full-funnel execution — producing double- and triple-digit lifts in acquisition, e-commerce revenue and membership growth.“We’re not just an ideas agency. We’re full funnel,” said Anchour CEO Stephen Gilbert. “Most mid-market brands don’t have giant in-house departments. We act as their embedded creative and marketing team, giving them Fortune-500 execution without Fortune-500 overhead.”This “no B-team” ethos — every client gets senior, hands-on talent — has attracted national brands looking for a marketing agency partner that’s nimble, multidisciplinary and deeply invested in outcomes, not just outputs.Culture as a Strategic AssetAnchour has turned its Maine base into a magnet for senior creative and marketing talent. Many staffers are veterans of global agencies who sought a different pace and a higher quality of life but weren’t willing to compromise on creative ambition. The agency tracks tenure and retention as core KPIs and maintains a senior-to-junior ratio that keeps partners and directors in the trenches from kickoff through launch. Stability and experience translate directly into better work.Why Now: A Headquarters on a Farm with an In-House StudioThis month Anchour will open its new headquarters at Pineland Farms, home to a working farm in Maine. The new space includes an in-house creative studio, allowing Anchour to quickly produce high-quality social, digital and low-fi content for clients. The rural setting reflects Anchour’s belief that focus and community can outperform proximity to Midtown and provides a one-of-a-kind environment where creative teams and clients can collaborate.Leading the Next Agency Model“Brands are waking up to a simple truth: a big idea without full-funnel execution wastes money,” Gilbert added. “Within five years, senior-led, full-stack teams will be the default. We’re operating that way now.” Recent work includes reinventing a credit union’s member experience with double-digit growth, driving triple-digit online revenue gains for national retailers, and launching multiple CPG and eCommerce brands that generated meaningful earned media and sustained velocity. Every case ties brand to measurable outcomes.The Bigger ShiftAnchour’s rise signals a deeper change in the agency business. Geography is no longer destiny. Senior craft plus ownership of the entire journey can outperform scale and location. A farm in Maine might seem an unlikely place to build a national marketing agency — and that’s exactly the point.About AnchourFounded in 2013, Anchour is a top independent marketing agency that unites branding, digital, campaigns and performance under one roof. Headquartered at Pineland Farms in rural Maine, Anchour partners with mid-market and national brands to deliver Fortune-500-level execution without Fortune-500 overhead. For more information, visit www.anchour.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.