Daytona Beach Festival to Host Global ‘Thriller’ Dance Record Attempt October 26, 2025

International food, wine, and music festival to feature worldwide hybrid dance challenge, 200+ vendors, and family events.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daytona Beach International Food, Wine & Boo Fest will be held for the first time at the Riverfront Esplanade and Manatee Island on Sunday, October 26, 2025, bringing together restaurants, food vendors, live music, family activities, and an attempt at a global record dance challenge.

The festival, organized by Saving Grace Services Inc. dba Team Grace Events, will showcase more than 200 vendors and include restaurants, spirits, desserts, beverages, and specialty items. Alongside the food and beverage offerings, the event will feature multiple stages of live entertainment, cultural performances, costume contests, and Halloween-themed family activities.

A Global Dance Challenge

The festival’s centerpiece is an attempt to set a record for the most people simultaneously performing the “Michael Jackson's Thriller” dance, both in Daytona Beach and via livestream worldwide. Attendees in person will join thousands of remote participants through a ticketed livestream and a dedicated Thriller Dance Challenge sign-up page.

Festival organizers have invited groups around the world to register in advance and participate virtually, ensuring broad international representation. Remote guests can enjoy the event through online tickets and connect to the live stream platform to experience performances and the record attempt in real time.

Registration is open for groups worldwide to join the Global Thriller Dance Challenge. Livestream tickets are also available, giving remote audiences access to the full festival experience.

Family and Community Programming

In addition to the record attempt, attendees will find a wide range of attractions, including:

-Live band Stella Beat, performing a variety of music to engage the crowd.

-Country artist Brandon Bing, a five-time recent music award winner.

-Performances by the Mainland High School Jazz Band, the second band, Sandy Oaks 7, and a guest group of young church musicians.

-Carnival-style rides and games.

-Kids’ costume parades and contests.

-Regional and international food and beverage tastings.

-Artisan vendors and craft exhibitors.

-A petting zoo, pony rides, line dancing, and free candy.

-Restaurants with unlimited tasting and discount vouchers to be redeemed at top restaurants after the festival

The event is designed as a family-friendly gathering that highlights local businesses, youth performers, and international cultural exchange.

Community and Global Reach

Festival organizers estimate that more than 65,000 invitations have been extended through community networks and online platforms, with a goal of bringing together both local residents and global audiences in a shared hybrid experience.

“We look forward to welcoming attendees in Daytona Beach and thousands more online for a celebration that bridges communities,” said Dr. Gregory Smith, Festival Director at Team Grace Events.

Event Details

-Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

-Location: Riverfront Esplanade and Manatee Island, Daytona Beach, Florida

-Livestream Access: Tickets are now available at https://teamgraceevents.uscreen.io/programs/thriller-dance-live

-Thriller Dance Sign-Up: Participants may register at https://www.teamgraceevents.com/thriller-video

-Activities: Food and wine vendors, live entertainment, costume contests, family activities, dance challenge

About Team Grace Events

Saving Grace Services Inc., dba Team Grace Events, is an event production organization dedicated to creating community-centered experiences that celebrate food, culture, music, and entertainment. With a focus on inclusivity and public engagement, Team Grace Events has produced festivals and gatherings designed to connect communities locally and globally.

