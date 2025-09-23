Industrial Diamond Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Industrial Diamond Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Industrial Diamond Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the industrial diamond market has seen a slight expansion in the last few years. Its value is projected to rise from $2.12 billion in 2024 to $2.14 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The expansion during the historic timeline can be linked to factors such as the development of industrial applications, the creation of synthetic diamonds, the burgeoning consumer electronics sector, growth in the automotive and aerospace domains, and widespread industrialization and urbanization.

The size of the industrial diamond market is predicted to consistently rise in the upcoming years, expanding to a value of $2.54 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 4.4%. The surge in growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as enhanced demand in the electronics space, progress in additive manufacturing technology, expansion of the renewable energy industry, growth in medical and healthcare applications, the rise of developing economies, and focus on infrastructure development. The forecast period will also witness major trends like the emergence of lab-grown diamond technology, the rise of high-performance applications, the birth of new markets and industrialisation, an emphasis on efficiency and precision, and innovative changes in diamond processing technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Industrial Diamond Market?

The surge in the automotive industry is a key factor propelling the progress of the industrial diamond market. This industry consists of various businesses involved in the production, advancement, design, promotion, and distribution of motor vehicles, towed vehicles, and mopeds. Industrial diamonds have shown to provide more value for money in several industrial procedures compared to other abrasive substances due to their faster cutting speed and longer lifespan. In the context of the automotive industry, abrasive substances are utilized for tasks such as frame cutting, edge beveling, cutting, shaping, forming, as well as weld removal. Consequently, the burgeoning automotive industry is anticipated to boost the sales of industrial diamonds. To illustrate, data from the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs automobiles (OICA), an internationally recognized association of automobile manufacturers based in France, indicates that in 2023, global automotive industry witnessed considerable growth, with total vehicle production hitting 93546599 units. This figure marks a notable increase relative to the 85016728 unit production in 2022. Therefore, this uptrend in the automotive industry is fueling the expansion of the industrial diamond market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Industrial Diamond Market?

Major players in the Industrial Diamond include:

• ALROSA PJSC

• Applied DiamondX Inc.

• De Beers Inc.

• Industrial Abrasives Ltd.

• 3M COMPANY

• Toolgal Industrial Diamonds Ltd.

• Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

• Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co. Ltd.

• Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc.

• Iljin Diamond Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Industrial Diamond Market?

The industrial diamond market is greatly impacted by the current trend of technological innovation. Key market players are focusing on creating cutting-edge technologies to safeguard their market positions. For instance, De Beers Group, an international corporation from the UK that operates in the industrial diamond manufacturing sector, launched Tracr in May 2022. Tracr is the first blockchain-backed diamond source platform of its kind, enabling users to manage data usage through the integration of emerging data security and privacy technologies with distributed ledger technology. Each Tracr user owns a unique version of the platform, which empowers them to control who can access and share their data. The platform's security is fortified with advanced privacy technologies. Thanks to the blockchain technology, each transaction's permanency ensures that data cannot be tampered with, as the diamond progresses up the value chain.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Industrial Diamond Market Growth

The industrial diamond market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Application: Semiconductor, Aerospace, Aviation Industry, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Construction, Mining Services, Stone Cutting Or Polishing, Machinery Manufacturing, Transportation Systems, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Natural: Gem-Quality Natural Diamonds, Industrial-Grade Natural Diamonds

2) By Synthetic: High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) Diamonds, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Diamonds

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Diamond Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the market in industrial diamonds, with projected growth reported. The regions that the market report includes are the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

