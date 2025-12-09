Anidjar & Levine Miami Office Files Lawsuit Against United Healthcare Subsidiaries Over Patient Transport Negligence

Anidjar & Levine Sues Over Unsafe Transport Injury of 79-Year-Old Patient Tied to UnitedHealthcare Subsidiaries

A 79-year-old patient should never be left unrestrained in reckless transport. This preventable injury demands accountability from every company involved.” — Marc Anidjar

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami office of Anidjar & Levine, Attorneys at Law, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of an 81-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries during a medical transport arranged by United Healthcare Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries and contractors. The client, who uses a mobility scooter, was being transported home from Optum Hialeah, located at 415 West 49th Street in Hialeah, Florida, when she suffered a broken femur requiring emergency surgery.

Allegations of Unsafe Transportation:

The complaint states that the driver retained by United Healthcare Services, Inc., Wellmed Medical Management Inc., Optum, Inc., and Comfort Care Transportation LLC operated the vehicle without securing the patient with a seat belt or safety restraints. The vehicle reportedly did not have a seat belt available for the client. According to the lawsuit, this led to the injury. The client’s condition subsequently required further medical care, including a brief period in hospice.

Multiple Companies Named in Lawsuit:

Discovery in the case indicated that several companies were involved in arranging the transportation, including WellMed Management Inc. and Optum Inc., both subsidiaries of United Healthcare Services, Inc. The lawsuit asserts that these entities had a duty to ensure the safety of the patient.

Insurance Coverage Concerns:

Documents reviewed by Anidjar & Levine suggested that the transportation provider carried a $1 million liability policy. However, a certificate of insurance provided by the company indicated coverage of $25,000. The lawsuit notes this discrepancy and questions whether adequate insurance coverage was in place at the time of the incident.

Case Filed in Miami-Dade County:

The lawsuit has been filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court under Case No. 2024013592CA01. Attorneys at Anidjar & Levine are seeking damages on behalf of the client, citing alleged negligence in transportation and oversight by United Healthcare and its subsidiaries and contractors.

