Hammer CX Solutions Now Available on AWS Marketplace

CX testing and CX assurance pioneer broadens availability of Hammer Cloud Platform solutions in newly launched Amazon Web Services Marketplace page.

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammer , an Infovista business specialized in end-to-end contact center testing and CX assurance, today announced that their full suite of Hammer Cloud Platform solutions is available in AWS Marketplace, the world’s largest cloud marketplace. This availability on the AWS Marketplace makes it faster and easier to find and onboard the Hammer CX testing and assurance solutions they need to overcome their customer service challenges and offer the best possible experience to their users, whether they choose to engage through call, chat, or email.AWS Marketplace is the definitive resource for organizations looking to differentiate their digital offerings and enhance the value they offer to their communities. This made it a natural fit for enterprises, customer-facing organizations, and contact center as a service (CCaaS) professionals looking to ensure that their CX environments can consistently deliver the quality customer service experience their users demand at scale, regardless of how their contact center continues to expand and evolve.“From retail to healthcare to finance, contact center professionals today are struggling to deliver the customer service experiences that users expect. A lot of that struggle stems from a lack of observability into CX environments that grow in complexity and scope every year.” said David Tulis, CRO, Infovista Group. “Hammer’s CX testing and CX assurance solutions automate and streamline end-to-end testing for contact centers so that CX pros can identify, remediate, and optimize CX performance quickly and easily.”As the largest cloud marketplace in the world, the AWS Marketplace is the definitive resource for organizations looking to differentiate their digital offerings and enhance the value they offer to their communities. This made it a natural fit for the growing portfolio of Hammer CX testing and CX assurance solutions.“For over 30 years our team has been making CX environments more reliable, efficient, and effective for businesses that depend on them,” said Tulis. “Teaming up with the AWS Marketplace opens exciting new doors for organizations to connect with our experts and find the comprehensive testing and monitoring solutions they need to ensure that their CX environment is achieving peak performance.”

