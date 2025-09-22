Operator Sustains Injury in ATV Crash in Clarksville

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

September 22, 2025

Clarksville, NH – On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch and Northern Border Dispatch were notified of an off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) crash in Clarksville. Dispatch centers notified a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer of the crash and the extent of the male’s injuries. The crash occurred in the driveway of a residence on West Road. Emergency personnel from Beecher Falls Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Pittsburg Police Department responded to the scene.

The male operator was identified as 30-year-old, Tylor Rancloes of Clarksville. Scene evaluation and witness statements showed Rancloes was operating the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) when he inadvertently crashed into a parked vehicle. Rancloes was ejected from the ATV and suffered injuries during the crash. Bystanders and family members immediately rendered aid and called for help. At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe speed is the primary contributing factor.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the proper safety gear, including a helmet and safety glasses, while operating OHRVs.