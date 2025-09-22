Maryland Agricultural Commission Announces New Leadership, Expanded Mission, and Commitment to the Next Generation

September 22, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 22, 2025) – The Maryland Agricultural Commission, an advisory body to the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, has announced the election of new leadership as well as the significant expansion of its mission and membership. Representing a diverse cross-section of the state’s agricultural community, offering guidance and recommendations on key issues affecting farmers, rural communities, and the broader industry, the new leadership and expanded membership reflect the Commission’s ongoing commitment to a dynamic and prosperous future for Maryland agriculture.

Elected to serve as Chair is Amy Crone, representing Direct Farm Market on the Commission, holding this position since 2020. Amy has an extensive background working in agricultural marketing and senior nonprofit leadership dedicated to the advancement of farmers markets statewide. She is also a graduate of LEAD Maryland, a Statewide leadership program dedicated to identifying and developing leaders in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities.

Kelly Lewis, representing the Nursery industry on the Commission, has been elected to serve as Vice Chair. A member since 2022, Kelly brings decades of leadership, team building, and horticultural experience to the Commission from his 30 year career with Ruppert Nurseries.

“I applaud the Maryland Ag Commission for their ongoing dedication to our state’s agricultural industry,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The addition of new members and the diversification of roles within the commission are vital steps towards ensuring all voices are heard and our industry continues to thrive. Congratulations to the newly elected leadership; I look forward to working closely with them to advance Maryland agriculture.”

The new leadership elections coincide with the enactment of HB262/SB240, mission-focused legislation passed into law following the 2025 Legislative Session and signed into law by Governor Wes Moore. Effective October 1st, this bill broadens the Commission’s perspectives with the addition of several key new seats, ensuring that a wider range of agricultural voices are represented at the highest levels of state government. New seats include Controlled Environmental Agriculture, Socially Disadvantaged Farmers, Veterans in Agriculture, Urban and Small Farmers, and New & Beginning farmers. The Commission is excited to welcome these new members and looks forward to working collaboratively to advance Maryland agriculture.

The Commission is also proud to announce the publication of the 2025 Maryland Young Farmer Survey results. The 2025 Maryland Young Farmer Survey provides a comprehensive look into the experiences, challenges, and ambitions of the next generation of agriculturalists across the state. Data captured and explored throughout the survey highlights the needs for strategic support for young farmers across several state agencies, a variety of partners in the agricultural industry, and reaffirms the need to have young farmers at the table when discussing agricultural policies and opportunities. This marks the last official act of the Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board, which will now be adopted into the Maryland Agricultural Commission as its Committee on Young Farmers, ensuring that the issues, challenges, and perspectives of young and beginning farmers are consistently at the forefront of the Commission’s work. This transition, a direct result of the new legislation, solidifies the commitment to integrating the next generation of agricultural leaders into the core of the state’s agricultural policy and decision-making. The Survey results and analysis documents can be found on the Young Farmers Advisory Board’s page on the Department’s website.

Those interested in serving on the Ag Commission in one of the new seats are encouraged to contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary of the Maryland Ag Commission at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

# # #

