InnerBuddies Launches Next-Generation Gut Health Operating System Dashboard for Partners Worldwide

InnerBuddies launches new version of its white-label Gut Health Operating System. The new platform sets a new global standard for gut microbiome test solutions.

VENLO, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnerBuddies ( www.innerbuddies.com ), the Maastricht University spin-off specializing in white-label microbiome testing and personalized nutrition, today announced the launch of its Gut Health Operating System (GHOS) dashboard. The new platform brings together breakthrough science, advanced analytics, and personalized nutrition algorithms into one integrated release, setting a new global standard for gut microbiome health solutions.Key Innovations in the New DashboardGut Microbiome Health Index (0–100 score)Developed in collaboration with EAFIT University in Colombia, this scientifically validated index provides an easy-to-understand measure of overall gut microbiome health.Metabolic Functions Beyond TaxonomyFor the first time, InnerBuddies goes beyond bacterial composition to analyze bacterial metabolic pathways, unlocking insights into SCFA production, vitamin synthesis, and amino acid metabolism—directly linking gut microbiome signals to human health outcomes.Next-Level Personalized Nutrition AdviceA self-learning algorithm, powered by one of the largest nutrition–microbiome datasets globally, now ranks food items by their individualized impact on each person’s gut microbiome. This creates targeted nutritional “micro-interventions” unique to every customer, helping optimize gut health naturally.Customizable Probiotic & Supplement RecommendationsB2B partners can now connect InnerBuddies’ strain-level probiotic guidance directly to the supplement brands they sell or trust, enabling a smooth bridge from scientific insights to actionable product choices.Launch of the Target Group Longevity - Healthy AgingThe new Target Group functionality provides a deep-dive into the gut microbiome on particular topics. The first Target Group that is launched is Longevity - Healthy Aging. This target group looks at all bacterial metabolic pathways that, according to the latest scientific publications, are involved in Healthy Aging. It scores the individual gut microbiome on these pathways, provides a detailed assessment of all pathways and also provides a specialized nutrition advice with specific focus on influencing these pathways in the right direction. There is a strong connection between the Gut Microbiome and Healthy Aging since food and the gut microbiome together account for 60-70% of Healthy Aging.More information on the Longevity module can be found here: https://www.innerbuddies.com/pages/longevity-healthy-aging Strategic Vision“This release is a milestone for InnerBuddies. Our Gut Health Operating System doesn’t just measure the microbiome—it translates science into action. By combining global research, our own databases and algorithms, and real-world nutrition advice, we are giving our partners and their customers a practical way to improve health through personalized, science-based interventions,” said Roy Lenders, CEO of InnerBuddies.With this release, InnerBuddies continues to build toward its broader vision of making microbiome diagnostics ready for clinical environments, with upcoming releases focusing on healthcare applications and disease-specific modules.AvailabilityThe Gut Health Operating System is currently available in 7 languages. The platform can be localized to any specific country, supports different types of DNA sequencing platforms/laboratories and is scalable across the world.For demonstrations, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:Roy LendersCEOInnerBuddies📧 roy.lenders@innerbuddies.com

