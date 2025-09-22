Submit Release
Re: TRAFFIC ALERT - I 91 NB BETWEEN EXIT 25 AND EXIT 26, BARTON

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-91 NB at mile marker 160 between exits 25 and 26 in Barton is now OPEN to one lane of traffic. 

 




 

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, September 22, 2025 5:54 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT - I 91 NB BETWEEN EXIT 25 AND EXIT 26, BARTON

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB between Exit 25 and Exit 26 in Barton is shut down due to a Tractor Trailer Fire

This incident is expected to last for the next hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



 

