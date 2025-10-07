Noble Fueling Solutions – One Partner Accountable for Everything Fueling – Returns to the NACS PEI Show

The company now touts eight great brands while continuing to grow and expand to better serve its partners.

A family of eight great brands, we are proud of our roots and committed to making Noble one of the industry’s most professional and trusted organizations.” — Manny Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Fueling Solutions, LLC

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noble Fueling Solutions, LLC , today announced it will be exhibiting in Booth S3921 at the 2025 NACS PEI Show in Chicago, Illinois, at McCormick Place, October 14-17, 2025.Established in 2024, Noble Fueling Solutions, LLC, is the parent to eight well-regarded companies providing full-service fueling solutions including designing, building, maintaining and certifying to facility owners and operators – 24/7.“Noble is a growing, dynamic company that now includes Island Pump and Tank, Petroleum Equipment Construction, Mid-South Steel, C-3 Technologies, KC Petroleum, S&W Services, Dependable Petroleum Service and Betts Environmental Services Corporation,” said Manny Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Fueling Solutions. “A family of eight great brands, we are proud of our roots and committed to making Noble one of the industry’s most professional and trusted organizations.”The first step in Noble’s development was Hidden Harbor Capital Partners’ March 2023 purchase of Island Pump and Tank (IPT), a longstanding petroleum services provider with a footprint from Boston to Philadelphia and a strong presence on Long Island and within New York City’s five boroughs. Hidden Harbor is an operationally focused, values-driven private equity firm specializing in control investments in lower-middle-market companies.“Noble Fueling Solutions makes fueling infrastructure simple,” said Seth Wilcox, Noble’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We unite construction, service, compliance and environmental expertise under one accountable standard, so you don’t have to juggle vendors or timelines. From a single site to a multi-state rollout, we keep projects moving, audits clean and operations online.”Expect to see Noble continue to expand to better serve its partners. “We have assembled a group of great companies with a comprehensive set of capabilities, led by a talented leadership team,” said Matt Wash, Noble Board of Directors member and Vice President, Hidden Harbor. “The combination is, and will continue to be, compelling to the industry’s flagship customers.”To learn more about Noble Fueling Solutions, visit https://noble-fs.com/ About Noble Fueling SolutionsFounded in 2024, Noble Fueling Solutions, LLC, is the parent company to Island Pump and Tank, LLC; Petroleum Equipment Construction; Mid-South Steel, Inc.; C-3 Technologies LLC; KC Petroleum, LLC; S&W Services, LLC; Dependable Petroleum Service and Betts Environmental Services Corporation. Noble provides a full range of fueling construction, maintenance and compliance services and solutions. Noble Fueling Solutions believes high-quality acquisitions led by industry leaders, along with a growing geographic footprint differentiates Noble. Noble is owned by Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, a private equity firm.About Hidden Harbor Capital PartnersHidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm which helps create business success stories by building teams focused on execution. We believe that great companies are built on a strong group of people as their foundation, and that businesses succeed when they are intensely focused on executing a small set of well-defined objectives. Hidden Harbor currently has assets under management of over $2.0 billion and is investing out of its third fund, a $825 million vehicle. To learn more, visit http://www.hh-cp.com # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.