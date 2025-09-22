UNITAR, Singapore Mission and FOSS Hold Briefing for Delegates Ahead of 80th UNGA Session

18 September 2025, New York, USA – On 15-16 September 2025, the UNITAR office in New York, in partnership with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore and the Forum of Small States (FOSS), convened the annual Briefing for Delegates on the General Assembly and the Main Committees. The two-day programme, held at UN Headquarters, brought together 275 participants, including newly arrived diplomats, for a comprehensive orientation to the structure, rules, and practices of the General Assembly, while also fostering a deeper understanding of its evolving role within the UN system.

This year’s edition carried special significance as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations—a milestone moment to reflect on eight decades of multilateralism and collective action.