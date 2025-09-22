Macao SAR Government’s Briefing Session on Telecommunications Contracts and Licensing Arrangements

MACAU, September 22 - The Macao SAR Government previously announced that, with the aim of ensuring the stability of telecommunications services and in coordination with the legislative work on the Telecommunications Law, the MSAR Government has decided to extend the concession contract with CTM for a short period. Additionally, the Fixed Public Telecommunications Network Licenses will also be renewed until September 30, 2027. Regarding these arrangements, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau held an information session on September 22 for the telecommunications industry and professional associations, during which detailed explanations of the relevant content were presented.

This session focused on the overall arrangements for telecommunications contracts and licenses in Macao. To ensure a smooth transition of telecommunications services and in alignment with the implementation of overall reform plan, the MSAR Government decided to extend the current concession contract for two years, until September 30, 2027. The contract adopts the form commonly known as “one-year fixed contract, one-year living contract”, allowing the MSAR Government to terminate the agreement upon 60 days' prior written notice, effective from October 1, 2026. During the contract period, the MSAR Government explicitly adopts the principles of “fairness, transparency, and user pays” in improving the concession duct sharing mechanism, charging CTM fees for using assets as other license holder. Furthermore, the Government will take the lead to make part of the concession ducts available for use by qualified operators, actively responding to the industry’s long-standing concerns regarding the proper use of telecommunications resources. The MSAR Government expects all operators benefiting from these measures will ultimately pass on the benefits to their customers. Additionally, the MSAR Government has mandated CTM to implement price reductions for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises, covering a variety of services including commercial fixed telephony, broadband, and leased lines services, in response to public concerns about telecommunications service pricing. The arrangement of short-term extension of the contract has strengthened the MSAR Government’s control over critical assets and also demonstrated flexibility and fairness in system design.

The current Government has been actively advancing the legislative work on the Telecommunications Law. Considering the latest developments in the telecommunications industry, it is planned to adjust some provisions of the draft and will further engage in industry consultations to gather feedback and refine the legislative framework. Meanwhile, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau also welcomes the telecommunications industry and professional associations to actively provide professional opinions on the future operational and management arrangements for telecommunications assets. Through this information session, the Bureau not only presented the specific details of the relevant proposals but also actively listened to feedback from various sectors to develop a flexible and appropriate telecommunications policies for the future.