IPIM Promotes the First Store Economy Programme and Other Business Opportunities in Portugal

MACAU, September 22 - In order to further implement the investment promotion and leverage the synergies of “MICE + Tourism”, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) of the Macao Special Administrative Region established a booth at the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon”, hosted by the Macao SAR Government Tourism Office at the Praça do Comércio, Lisbon, Portugal. This marks the inaugural investment promotion event aimed at promoting Macao’s strengths as a China-PSCs platform, highlighting the “Macao + Hengqin” strategic positioning and the business environment in Macao and Hengqin, as well as the newly launched “Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy”. These efforts are geared towards attracting Portuguese and other international brands and investors to expand businesses in these two regions.

IPIM’s promotional event runs from 17 to 21 September local time, featuring a 30-square-metre booth equipped with multimedia display devices. The setup aims to provide “one-stop” consultation services for local citizens and international businesspeople with a comprehensive overview of economic, trade and MICE sectors in Macao and Hengqin, emphasising Macao’s unique strengths in internal and external connections.

A dedicated area was set up in the booth to display promotional leaflets and screen the relevant videos about the “Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy”, so as to promote this initiative to local businesses, expecting to attract eligible Portuguese brands to establish their first stores in Macao. During the event, numerous business operators inquired about the details of application under the Programme, such as the period, eligibility and method.

Additionally, a considerable number of businesses have shown strong interest in important MICE events, such as the “2nd China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” to be held in coming October and the “Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronic Expo” in December this year. Many of them are planning to visit Macao to scope out the local business environment on site, so as to better prepare the planning of their business expansion initiative.