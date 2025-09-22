The Typhoon Ragasa Approaches: The “Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2025” has been Cancelled

MACAU, September 22 - To address the impact of the approaching Typhoon Ragasa, the “Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2025(GLSTF2025)”, originally scheduled for 23–24 September at MGM Cotai, Macao, has been cancelled.

The organisers, Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), are actively managing follow-up arrangements and promptly notifying participants, exhibitors, and relevant parties of the event changes through multiple channels.

The organisers sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the event adjustments and appreciate your understanding. For the latest updates, please visit the official website: http://www.glstf.net/. For any enquiries, please contact us via telephone at (853) 65576931 or email at glstf@itto-ggsc.org.