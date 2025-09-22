Sections of parks temporarily closed to facilitate works for Macau Grand Prix

Submit Release
MACAU, September 22 - To facilitate the construction of stands for the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, the Municipal Affairs Bureau will temporarily close the section of Arts Park between Praça de Ferreira do Amaraland Rua de Cantãofrom 25 September and the section of Reservatório Park near the Macau Grand Prix Building inAvenida da Amizade from 3 October respectively. In addition, the sections of Arts Park, D. Maria II Hill Park and D. Maria II Viewing Platform that are next to the race circuit will be closed during the event to be held from 13 to 16 November. The public are advised to pay attention to the construction instructions on site and the relevant arrangements.

