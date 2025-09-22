DSEDJ announces that classes at all education levels will be suspended for the whole day tomorrow and the following day (23 and 24 September)

MACAU, September 22 - Due to the impact of Super Typhoon Ragasa, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) predicts that Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 will be issued between midnight and early morning tomorrow (23 September), and the Orange Storm Surge Warning or higher will be issued during the daytime tomorrow (23 September). After consultation with the SMG, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announces that classes of secondary, primary, infant and special education will be suspended all day tomorrow (23 September) and the following day (24 September), in order to ensure the safety of students and prevent them from travelling during adverse weather conditions. Higher education institutions are advised to follow the arrangement and implement full-day class suspensions.

The DSEDJ appeals to all schools in Macao to pay close attention to weather information released by the SAR Government, take proper disaster prevention measures and precautionary actions against strong winds and flooding, and remain vigilant. Parents and students are also urged to avoid going out during the passage of the typhoon, prioritising safety above all else.