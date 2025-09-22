Government fully mobilised for Super Typhoon Ragasa, calling for community unity on disaster preparedness

MACAU, September 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has today ordered full mobilisation of governmental resources – complemented by community effort – to counter possible adverse conditions linked to the approach of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

The Government has fully activated its emergency response mechanism, implementing comprehensive arrangements covering three phases: pre-typhoon preparedness, storm response, and post-storm recovery.

Mr Sam gave the directives during a meeting specially convened at the Civil Protection Operations Centre to review the city’s preparedness for Super Typhoon Ragasa.

According to current meteorological projections, Super Typhoon Ragasa is likely to pass within 100 kilometres to the south of Macao on Wednesday (24 September) morning. The storm is likely to bring prolonged severe weather and strom surges, with flooding comparable to Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut. Storm surge could reach five metres, exceeding some road levels by approximately two metres.

The Government has been proactive in preparations for worst-case scenarios, making holistic arrangements to safeguard the lives and property of the public, and to ensure social order and security.

The Government is confident in its ability to address threats posed by Super Typhoon Ragasa. In recent years, the civil defence team has demonstrated smoothing of collaboration, with increasingly refined implementation of storm-surge evacuation plans for low-lying areas during typhoons. Annual drills have also strengthened the community’s overall disaster-prevention and -mitigation capabilities. Furthermore, enhancements to Macao’s drainage network, including operational stormwater pumping stations and upgraded sewerage systems, have significantly improved flood-drainage and -prevention capacity in vulnerable zones.

The Chief Executive stressed zero complacency in relation to natural disasters, mandating full civil service mobilisation and community partnership via the community civil defence liaison mechanism, for pre-emptive action and post-storm recovery.

After today’s meeting, Mr Sam met reporters and stated the Government has escalated public awareness campaigns. He urged unity in terms of vigilance, and compliance with directives, in order collectively to overcome this challenge.

He also issued a warning to members of the public to take necessary self-help steps to cope with storm conditions, and to pay close attention to Government announcements.

Officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Mr Leong Weng Kun.