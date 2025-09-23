Flanges Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flanges Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Flanges Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the dimensions of the flanges market have steadily increased. This market is projected to rise from $5.19 billion in 2024, up to $5.44 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The past growth is largely credited to industrial expansion and infrastructural advancements, the enlargement of oil and gas drilling, power generation plans, the expansion of shipbuilding and marine sectors, along with growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

In the coming years, the flanges market size is projected to experience robust growth, expanding to $7.07 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The escalation during the prediction period is resultant from the expansion of renewable energy projects, emphasis on materials resistant to corrosion, amplification of green tactics, a surge in pipeline construction undertakings, international occurrences, and energy regulations. Mainstream market trends throughout the forecasted frame comprise integration with digital twin technologies, shifts towards sealing technologies, technological inclusion in flange sketching, progress in manufacturing methodologies, global affairs and energy strategies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Flanges Market?

The growth of the flanges market is anticipated to be driven by the burgeoning petroleum industry. These critical components in piping systems are in higher demand due to the construction and expansion of pipelines, refinery operations, oil and gas exploration, and upstream and downstream projects. There are also influences from global energy demand, advanced technologies, government regulations, and international commerce. For example, Statistique Canada highlighted in March 2023 that the production of refined petroleum products reached 112.3 million cubic meters in 2022, indicating a growth of 0.8% compared to the previous year. This increase can be largely attributed to the substantial production growth in kerosene-type jet fuel by 44.7%, and a 2.1% increase in distillate fuel oil. Hence, the escalating growth of the petroleum industry remains a primary driver for the flanges market expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Flanges Market?

Major players in the Flanges include:

• SSI Technologies LLC

• Simtech Process Systems

• Qontrol Devices Inc.

• Saini Flange Pvt Ltd

• AFG Holdings

• Coastal Flange

• General Flange and Forge LLC

• Mass Global Group

• METALFAR Prodotti Industrial SA

• Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Flanges Sector?

Leading corporations in the flanges market are centering their efforts on the innovation of advanced stainless steel seal as a substitute for the traditional gasket technology. These new-age stainless steel sealing remedies provide enhanced efficiency, longevity, and resistance against corrosion compared to the conventional gasket materials. For instance, in June 2023, Pipeotech, a gasket manufacturing company based in Norway, introduced the new 304L stainless steel DeltaV-Seal specifically designed for nitric acid service. This inventive breakthrough is anticipated to be advantageous for fertilizer plants by prolonging the period between gasket replacements, thereby significantly reducing costs. The DeltaV-Seal effectively addresses the industry challenge of aptly sealing nitric acid pipelines, specifically within the scope of fertilizer production. The DeltaV-Seal technology, alongside reducing carbon emissions, also offers operational benefits, reflecting the company's commitment to introducing durable and high-performing sealing solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Flanges Market Share?

The flanges market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Welding Neck, Long Welding Neck, Slip-On, Socket Weld, Lap Joint, Other Types

2) By Material: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Polymer, Other Materials

3) By End User: Aviation And Aerospace, Petrochemical, Architectural Decoration, Food And Beverages Processing, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Welding Neck: Standard Welding Neck, Raised Face Welding Neck, Long Welding Neck Flanges

2) By Long Welding Neck: Raised Face Long Welding Neck

3) By Slip-On: Standard Slip-On, Raised Face Slip-On

4) By Socket Weld: Standard Socket Weld, Raised Face Socket Weld

5) By Lap Joint Flanges: Standard Lap Joint, Raised Face Lap Joint

6) By Other Types: Blind Flanges, Threaded Flanges, Orifice Flanges

What Are The Regional Trends In The Flanges Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the flanges market and is expected to continue growing. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

