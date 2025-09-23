Industrial Crystallizers Market to Reach $5.47 Billion by 2029 with 6.3 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Crystallizers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Industrial Crystallizers Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for industrial crystallizers has been on a steady incline. The market which was valued at $4.1 billion in 2024 is predicted to increase to $4.29 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth curve during the historic period can be linked to factors such as infrastructure growth, globalization, changes in customer predilections, labor cost considerations, and environmental issues.

Over the coming years, a robust expansion is anticipated for the industrial crystallizers market. By 2029, the market value is projected to rise to $5.47 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market's significant expansion in the forecasting period can be linked to factors such as the integration with Industry 4.0, regulatory changes, digital transformation, increased emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, and efforts to combat climate change. The prediction period is expected to witness some major market trends including customized flexibility, eco-friendly solvents, biocrystallization, precision crystallization, and collective innovation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Industrial Crystallizers Market?

The expansion of manufacturing industries is boosting the industrial crystallizers market. Manufacturing covers production, equipment installation, and subcontracting, with crystallizers widely applied in chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. For example, they are used in terephthalic acid, sodium chloride, dextrose, antibiotics, vitamins, and more. According to a Goldman Sachs report in April 2022, investments and order activity in FY22 grew significantly, with the manufacturing sector expanding by 200% compared to 2020–21. Thus, rising manufacturing activity is propelling the industrial crystallizers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Industrial Crystallizers Market?

Major players in the Industrial Crystallizers include:

• SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• GEA Group AG

• Alfa Laval AB

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Fives Group

• SPX Flow Inc.

• Bucher Industries AG

• Hosokawa Micron Corporation

• Veolia Water Technologies

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Industrial Crystallizers Market In The Globe?

The prominent players of the industrial crystallizers market are channeling their efforts on introducing advanced technologies to maintain market dominance. An example of this can be seen in April 2022, when Technobis Crystallization Systems, a company based in the Netherlands specializing in crystallization technology, unveiled Crystal16 V3. This is a multi-reactor crystallizer that is intended for medium throughput solubility. It integrates transmissivity technology and provides superior analytical abilities, all incorporated into a streamlined unibody design which significantly reduces cost and time associated with crystallization experiments and analyses. The Crystal16 V3 stands out for its superior in-line analytical capabilities and new software capabilities. With the integrated transmissivity technology, scientists can quickly distinguish between clear and cloud sites, enabling the gathering of solubility data and establishing the metastable zone width at an early stage. This version also offers the ability to create solubility curves for four solvents in mere four hours, utilizing less than 100 mg of the material, a massive 20-fold decrease in materials compared to previous Crystal16 models.

How Is The Industrial Crystallizers Market Segmented?

The industrial crystallizersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cooling Crystallizers, Evaporative Crystallizers, DTB Crystallizer, Other Types

2) By Process: Continuous, Batch

3) By End-Use Industry: Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, Metal And Mineral, Food And Beverage, Chemical, Wastewater Treatment, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Cooling Crystallizers: Batch Cooling Crystallizers, Continuous Cooling Crystallizers

2) By Evaporative Crystallizers: Vacuum Evaporative Crystallizers, Falling Film Evaporative Crystallizers

3) By DTB Crystallizers: Standard DTB Crystallizers, Modified DTB Crystallizers

4) By Other Types: Seeded Crystallizers, Oscillatory Crystallizers, Mixed Suspension Mixed Product Removal (MSMPR) Crystallizers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Industrial Crystallizers Market?

In 2024, the industrial crystallizers market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on this market took into account various geographical arenas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

