Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Carbon Credit Market Worth?

The size of the carbon credit market has seen substantial expansion in the past years. Projected growth from $526.32 billion in 2024 to $688.89 billion in 2025 indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The causes for the growth seen in the historical period include international climate protocols, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives tied to renewable energy, forest preservation and reforestation efforts, as well as projects aimed at reducing emissions.

The scale of the carbon credit market is anticipated to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. It is predicted to swell to $1874.96 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The ascension predicted in this period can be credited to investment in climate finance, the broadening of cap-and-trade systems, international initiatives on carbon pricing, and reductions in supply chain emissions. The forecast period is also set to witness significant trends such as carbon credit offset schemes, capital influx into carbon market ventures, integration with organizational strategies, the use of blockchain technology for ensuring transparency, and nature-based solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Carbon Credit Market?

The global urgency to diminish carbon emissions is predicted to spur the expansion of the carbon credit market. Carbon emissions, defined as the release of carbon dioxide and other carbon-compounds into the earth's atmosphere, trap solar heat and result in global warming. Monetary incentives from carbon credits for these emissions encourage companies to lower their emissions and contribute positively to the environment by eliminating carbon from the atmosphere, providing explicit methodologies for emission reductions, and stimulating economies through investment in sustainable operations. For example, a report in October 2022 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, an international organization based in the U.S., signified a necessity for CO2 emissions to be decreased by 45% by 2030. Furthermore, to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, emission cuts needed to be approximately tenfold, ranging between 1 to 2 billion tons annually. Consequently, the escalating necessity to minimize global carbon emissions is predicted to fuel the expansion of the carbon credit market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Carbon Credit Market?

Major players in the Carbon Credit include:

• NRG Energy Inc.

• Atos SE

• WGL Holdings Inc.

• Sterling Planet Inc.

• AltaGas Ltd.

• EKI Energy Services Limited

• Aker Carbon Capture AS

• South Pole Group AG

• Base Carbon Inc.

• ClimatePartner Gmbh

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Carbon Credit Sector?

Leading entities in the carbon credit market are emphasizing on the creation of advanced solutions such as those based on blockchain technology, to enhance the customer experience by offering reliable service. The application of blockchain technology is aimed at either addressing specific issues or upgrading existing methods. For example, Ernst & Young Global Limited, a professional services company based in the UK, unveiled their EY OpsChain ESG, a blockchain-oriented solution for tracking emissions and carbon credits via tokenization, in May 2023. This solution, which operates on Ethereum, provides a confirmable record of CO2 emissions for firms struggling to precisely monitor and trace their carbon footprint. As such, it delivers higher transparency for consumers, corporate partners, and regulatory bodies, facilitating well-informed decisions related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Built in accordance with the InterWork Alliance's standards for Carbon Emissions Tokens, the EY OpsChain ESG equips businesses to verify the genuineness of their carbon offsets aimed at lessening their environmental influence. The underlying principle is that blockchains can serve as a unifying factor linking corporate operations and global ecosystems across institutional barriers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Carbon Credit Market Share?

The carbon creditmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Compliance, Voluntary

2) By Project Type: Avoidance Or Reduction Projects, Removal Or Sequestration Projects

3) By End-Use: Power, Energy, Aviation, Transportation, Buildings, Industrial, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Compliance: Regulated Carbon Markets, Cap-And-Trade Programs

2) By Voluntary: Voluntary Carbon Markets, Project-Based Offsets

What Are The Regional Trends In The Carbon Credit Market?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest player in the carbon credit market. The report on the carbon credit market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

