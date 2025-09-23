Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $89.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $89.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market Through 2025?

The market size of the built and natural environment consulting has witnessed robust growth in the last few years. The market value is expected to increase from $68.81 billion in 2024 to $72.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include environmental regulations, urbanization, infrastructure development, climate change mitigation, adaptation, and public health issues.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the built and natural environment consulting market in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach the value of $89.62 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The predicted growth during the forecasted period is linked to various factors such as sustainability frameworks and ESG reporting, planning for resilience in the face of global warming, the implementation of green infrastructure and solutions inspired by nature, the advent of the circular economy and waste management, alongside the rise of new technologies and digitalization. Key trends to watch during the forecast period are the implementation of solutions based on nature, the uptake of digital twin technology, a heightened focus on health and wellness, resilience strategies in light of climate-related risks, and the embracing of circular economy practices.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market?

Projected expansion in the infrastructure industry is set to boost the built and natural environment consulting market. It's crucial that there's a collaboration between infrastructure development and built and natural environment consulting for the creation of functional, adaptable, and sustainable communities. The crucial link confirms that infrastructure plans align with community needs and sustainability goals, offering practical and cost-effective solutions. For example, data from USAFacts, a non-political, non-profit US civic initiative offering simplicity in government data accessibility, revealed that in 2023, highway transportation represented nearly 44% of federal transportation and infrastructure expenditure. Air travel followed at 23%. The rest of the percentage was made up of rail and mass transit (22%) and water (10%). Furthermore, in 2023, the federal government's expenditure on infrastructure hit $44.8 billion, with an extra $81.5 billion assigned to the states. As such, the escalating demand from the infrastructure sector is catalyzing the growth of the built and natural environment consulting market.

Which Players Dominate The Built And Natural Environment Consulting Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Built And Natural Environment Consulting include:

• Bechtel Corporation

• AECOM

• WSP Global Inc.

• Worley

• SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

• Wood plc

• Stantec Inc.

• Parsons Corporation

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• Tetra Tech Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market?

Key firms operational in consulting sector for the built and natural environment are prioritizing the development of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability EHS Software. This strategy aims to upgrade their market position and present their product portfolio with more sophisticated solutions. ESG and sustainability software provide platforms which enable enterprises to accumulate, diagnose, and disseminate information on their sustainability measures, helping ventures estimate their environmental, social, and governance influence. An example of this trend is KPA, the US-based creator of environmental, health, safety, and human resources software, which released ESG and Sustainability software for KPA EHS Software, leveraged by Brightest, in October 2023. This groundbreaking software is devised to facilitate corporations in gathering critical information, boost their performance, and formulate beneficial outcomes for both stakeholders and the world. The ESG and Sustainability software gives a centralized method for acquiring, assessing, risk-handling, managing, and reporting data on environment, social, and governance (ESG) of suppliers. It presents a versatile, efficient mechanism for centralizing, capturing, and mechanizing data from multitude sources such as surveys, materiality evaluations, spreadsheets, PDFs, and business systems. Inclusion of Scope 1-2-3 CO2 accounting features allows measurement of all GHG emissions and carbon accounting footprints as an additional offering.

Global Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The built and natural environment consultingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Urban And Regional Planning, Architecture And Design, Civil Engineering, Environmental And Sustainability Consulting, Landscape Design, Sustainability And Green Building Consulting, Geospatial And Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Consulting

2) By Application: Transportation Planning, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Sustainable Development, Historic Preservation, Landscape And Outdoor Spaces

3) By End-User Industry: Government And Public Sector, Construction And Real Estate, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Urban And Regional Planning: Land Use Planning, Transportation Planning, Zoning And Regulatory Consulting, Infrastructure Planning, Economic And Community Development

2) By Architecture And Design: Architectural Design, Interior Design, Urban Design, Landscape Architecture, Building Information Modeling (BIM)

3) By Civil Engineering: Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Water Resources Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Construction Management

4) By Environmental And Sustainability Consulting: Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), Sustainability Reporting And Strategy, Climate Change Adaptation, Waste And Resource Management, Environmental Compliance, Renewable Energy Consulting

5) By Landscape Design: Hardscape And Softscape Design, Garden Design, Landscape Architecture, Irrigation Design, Site Planning

6) By Sustainability And Green Building Consulting: LEED Certification Consulting, Green Building Design, Energy Efficiency Consulting, Sustainable Materials Selection, Building Performance Evaluation

7) By Geospatial And Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Consulting: GIS Mapping And Data Analysis, Remote Sensing And Data Acquisition, Spatial Planning And Analysis, Geospatial Data Integration, GIS Software Implementation And Support

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Built And Natural Environment Consulting Market?

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the built and natural environment consulting market. Projections put Asia-Pacific as the region with the most accelerated growth for the forecasted period. Areas included in the report on this market comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

