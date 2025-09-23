Cannabis Cosmetics Market Projected to Reach $22.06 Billion with 32.1% CAGR by 2029

Cannabis Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Cannabis Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cannabis Cosmetics Market Through 2025?

The market size of cannabis-based cosmetics has been expanding at an explosive pace in recent times. Estimates project an increase from $5.48 billion in 2024 to $7.24 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.0%. Factors contributing to the growth experienced in the historical period include a greater acceptance of cannabis in beauty goods, increased online sales, more widespread legalization and regulatory greenlights, rising popularity of hemp, and improvements in the effectiveness of product formulation.

Expectations suggest that the cannabis cosmetics market will experience a significant expansion in the near future. The market is poised to reach $22.06 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%. This upward trend throughout the forecast period can be linked to several factors such as the increasing consumer preference for natural alternatives, the burgeoning popularity of environmentally-friendly products, a surge in demand for wellness goods, an enhanced emphasis on maintaining skin wellness, and a growing lean towards comprehensive beauty treatments. The forecast period will also witness key developments like the adoption of sustainable practices, technological progress, the transformation in product types, progress in extraction procedures, and the introduction of innovations focused on under-explored cannabinoids.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

The increasing demand for natural and organic products is predicted to spur the expansion of the cannabis cosmetics market. These natural and organic goods are prepared from natural ingredients without employing synthetic chemicals, pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), thus promoting wellbeing and sustainability. The popularity of such products is attributed to the consumer's growing consciousness about their health benefits, environmental sustainability, and the longing for products devoid of harmful chemicals and additives. This has resulted in a transition towards more environment-friendly and clean labelled alternatives in various sectors, particularly in beauty, skincare and food industries. Cannabis cosmetics enhance the appeal of organic products by providing natural, plant-based ingredients that are consistent with the rising consumer preference for eco-friendly, chemical-free substitutes in their beauty and skincare regimens. For example, the British Beauty Council, a non-profit organisation based in the UK, announced in March 2022 that 56,000 organic ingredients and products were awarded the COSMOS certification, signifying a 22% rise from the previous year. Hence, the escalating interest in natural and organic products is fuelling the expansion of the cannabis cosmetics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cannabis Cosmetics Market?

Major players in the Cannabis Cosmetics include:

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Kush Queen LLC

• Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

• Vertly Botanicals Inc.

• Milk Makeup Inc.

• RainShadow Labs LLC

• Josie Maran Cosmetics Inc.

• Leef Organics Inc.

• Herb Essntls Inc.

• Kana Skincare LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Cannabis Cosmetics Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the cannabis cosmetics market are concentrating on the creation of fresh and innovative items, such as CBD-infused body care products, to satisfy the rising demand for organic skincare solutions. These CBD topical body care commodities are skincare blends enriched with cannabidiol (CBD) meant for direct application onto the skin, offering potential advantages like lessening inflammation, relieving discomfort, and enhancing skin health. For instance, NOW Health Group Inc., a firm based in the US engaged in manufacturing and distributing natural health products, rolled out an expansive variety of health and wellness commodities like CBD Joint and Muscle Cream, CBD Balm, and CBD Massage Oil in June of 2024. These topical products are created using broad-spectrum hemp extract, providing anti-inflammatory and calming attributes without the mind-altering impacts of THC. The formulated products aim to alleviate discomfort, moisturize the skin, and encourage relaxation. They're aimed towards wellness-minded consumers, catering to muscle pain relief, skin moisturizing, and stress alleviation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cannabis Cosmetics Market

The cannabis cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances, Others Product Types

2) By Ingredient Type: Cannabidiol, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Hemp Seed Oil, Other Ingredient Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Personal Use, Medical Use, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Skincare: Moisturizers, Serums, Face Masks, Sunscreens, Body Lotions

2) By Haircare: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Oils, Hair Masks, Scalp Treatments

3) By Makeup: Foundations, Lipsticks, Mascaras, Eyeshadows, Blushes

4) By Fragrances: Perfumes, Body Mists, Roll-On Scents, Aromatherapy Sprays

5) By Other Product Types: Bath Bombs, Deodorants, Lip Balms, Beard Oils

Global Cannabis Cosmetics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the cannabis cosmetics market. The growth prospects for this region were mentioned in the report. The report comprehensively covers a varied geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

