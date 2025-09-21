Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 22 to 27 September 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang will attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 22 to 27 September 2025.

Minister Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore’s national statement at the General Debate of the UNGA on 27 September 2025. Minister Balakrishnan will also participate in the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and deliver a statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group (3G).

Minister Balakrishnan will host several high-level events, including the 3G Ministerial Meeting, a lunch for the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Heads of Delegation, and a reception for the Forum of Small States (FOSS). He will co-chair the 8th ASEAN-Pacific Alliance Ministerial Meeting with Colombia. Minister Balakrishnan will also represent Singapore at the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Meeting and deliver a statement at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security.

Minister of State Gan will represent Singapore at the High-Level Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea (AIS) SIDS Ministerial Meeting. She will also attend key UN events such as the High-Level Special Event on Climate Action, the High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, and the Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister of State Gan will have a series of bilateral engagements with foreign counterparts and US interlocutors based in New York. They will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 SEPTEMBER 2025