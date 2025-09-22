Number of students in vocational training continues to rise

Release date: 22/09/25

Almost 310,000 South Australians participated in vocational education and training (VET) in 2024, an increase of 3.8 per cent and the second consecutive yearly increase.

The National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) Total VET Students and Courses 2024 report released today shows that over the 2024 calendar year, 309,655 South Australians undertook VET – an increase of 11,260 compared to 2023, and a 23.6 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Of these, 42,700 attended studied through TAFE, an increase of 0.4 per cent compared to 2023 and above the national decline of 2.3 per cent; and 297,300 attended a non-TAFE provider, an increase of 4.2 per cent compared to 2023 and above the national increase of 2.4 per cent.

There were also increases in the number of VET program enrolments and program completions, subject enrolments and the number of hours delivered:

45,710 program completions, an increase of 7.4 per cent or 3,150 more completions compared to 2023, and the second consecutive yearly increase.

139,680 program enrolments, an increase of 0.6 per cent or 855 more program enrolments compared to 2023.

1,572,340 subject enrolments, an increase of 4.2 per cent, or 63,005 more compared to 2023, and 1.6 percentage points above the national increase of 2.6 per cent.

Of the 309,655 South Australian VET students in 2024:

28,705 were at school, an increase of 20.3 per cent compared to 2023 and the largest percentage increase in the nation.

9,055 identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, an increase of 8.3 per cent compared to 2023 and the largest percentage increase in the nation.

88,165 were young people (aged 24 years and under), an increase of 7.7 per cent compared to 2023 and the second largest percentage increase in the nation.

145,260 female, an increase of 4.6 per cent compared to 2023.

13,790 reporting a disability, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to 2023.

77,085 from regional and remote locations, an increase of 2.9 per cent compared to 2023.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The growth in this sector continues to reinforce our investment in TAFE and vocational education pathways in priority areas of importance to the state.

South Australia will be central to some of the nation’s most exciting projects, with major projects underway in the defence industry, construction, early childhood and health – and we need an agile skills system that can adapt to make the most of these opportunities.

There is a critical need for skilled workers right across the country so to see growth in students undertaking courses is exactly what we need at such a pivotal time.

This government’s commitment to vocational education and initiatives such as Fee-Free TAFE are positively influencing the choices people are making about their future, with South Australians now well aware they don’t have to go to university to embark on a well-paid long-term career.