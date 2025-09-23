QwickContractReview.com Launches to Demystify Contracts for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
Helping founders, freelancers, and small business owners understand what they’re signing—without the legal headaches or high hourly fees."
launches to help freelancers, founders, and small business owners finally understand what they're
signing without the $500/hour attorney.
The idea was born from a real moment of uncertainty when founder Clint McDonald, a minority business
owner in the manufacturing industry, was offered a major subcontract while running a mid-sized
manufacturing company and couldn't afford legal review. That moment exposed a major gap: countless
businesses are forced to make high-stakes decisions with limited support.
"That contract nearly cost us everything," said Clint McDonald. "I didn't have a lawyer on call, but I had to
move quickly. I knew there had to be a better way, so I built it for anyone facing the same challenges."
How It Works
1. Upload Your Contract (PDF or Word)
2. Review Process Begins: AI scans, human analysts flag key items
3. Delivery in 24-48 Hours: One-page, easy-to-understand summary with optional follow-up tips
Who It's For- Startup founders, freelancers, and creatives- Agencies and consultants managing client agreements- Small business owners without access to expensive legal help
New Services Include- Monthly B2B Plans: For companies with 25-100+ contracts/month- Unlimited Contract Subscriptions for solopreneurs- Affordable Trust Creation Services (launching soon)
Confidentiality by Design
All contracts are encrypted, reviewed by vetted staff, and automatically deleted after delivery. No bots. No
guessing. Just real insight from real people.
Get Started Today
For $99, QwickContractReview.com helps you avoid traps, clarify terms, and confidently move forward with
your next deal.
Visit https://qwickcontractreview.com to upload your contract or explore bulk and subscription options.
Media Contact:
Clint McDonald
Founder, QwickContractReview.com
info@qwickcontractreview.com
480-571-7658
Legal Disclaimer:
