News Release: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 9/22/25-9/26/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 22 – Sept. 26, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Sept. 22
10:00 a.m. Speak at Oklo Aurora Powerhouse groundbreaking
Location: Oklo Aurora–INL Powerhouse Site, ID
Media Access

11:45 a.m. Speak at lunch with Western Governors Association (WGA) Energy Superabundance initiative partners
Location: Idaho Falls, ID

1:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Governors’ Nuclear Discussion
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

2:00 p.m. Attend WGA keynote: The Honorable Bradley Crowell
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

2:35 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Regulatory and Permitting Challenges
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

3:30 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Public Investment and Policy Support
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

4:30 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Market Challenges and Private Sector Investment
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

5:00 p.m. Attend WGA reception
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

Tuesday, Sept. 23
8:10 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Nuclear Supply Chain
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

9:05 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

10:05 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Workforce and Construction Capacity
Location: Idaho National Laboratory
Media Access

11:00 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Building Public Trust
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access

6:00 p.m. Attend USU Education Distinguished Service Award Ceremony
Location: TSC Ballroom, USU Campus, Logan, UT

Wednesday, Sept. 24
9:00 a.m. Speak at Care Communities press conference with First Lady Abby Cox
Location: Governor’s Mansion

Media Access

11:15 a.m. Meeting with Boncom
Location: Virtual

12:15 p.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Boyack
Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meeting with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Speak at USOPC Assembly Meeting
Location: The Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access

7:00 p.m. Dinner with the Board of the Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the Board of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee
Location: Salt Lake City

Thursday, Sept. 25

12:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy Steve Waldrip and Senior Advisor for Long-Range Planning Laura Hanson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with CEO of Denali Therapeutics, Inc. Ryan Watts and Founder of STRUCK, Inc. Brett Watts

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:15 p.m. Speak at National Federalism Initiative Conference

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access

Friday, Sept. 26
No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 22 – September 26, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, September 22

8:30 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Tax Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Education and Telehealth Network

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Insurance Department

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Public Safety

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Commerce

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meeting with Ambassador and Consul General of New Zealand

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, September 23

9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Labor Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Government Operations

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Trust Lands Administration

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt 

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Office of State Treasurer

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Workforce Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah National Guard

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Office of the State Auditor

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Transportation

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, September 24

9:00 a.m. Meeting with the British Consul General

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Colorado River Authority of Utah

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah State Courts

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Health and Human Services

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Board of Pardons

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Financial Institutions

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Public Service Commission

Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, September 25

10:30 a.m. Meeting with the Consul General of North Macedonia

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah System of Higher Education

Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah State Board of Education

Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of France

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

5:30 p.m. Speak at Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute 10-year Commemoration

Location: Cleone Peter Eccles Alumni House, University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Friday, Sept. 26
No public meetings

###

