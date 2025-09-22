News Release: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 9/22/25-9/26/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 22 – Sept. 26, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Sept. 22
10:00 a.m. Speak at Oklo Aurora Powerhouse groundbreaking
Location: Oklo Aurora–INL Powerhouse Site, ID
Media Access
11:45 a.m. Speak at lunch with Western Governors Association (WGA) Energy Superabundance initiative partners
Location: Idaho Falls, ID
1:00 p.m. Speak at WGA Governors’ Nuclear Discussion
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
2:00 p.m. Attend WGA keynote: The Honorable Bradley Crowell
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
2:35 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Regulatory and Permitting Challenges
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
3:30 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Public Investment and Policy Support
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
4:30 p.m. Speak on WGA panel: Market Challenges and Private Sector Investment
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
5:00 p.m. Attend WGA reception
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
Tuesday, Sept. 23
8:10 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Nuclear Supply Chain
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
9:05 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
10:05 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Workforce and Construction Capacity
Location: Idaho National Laboratory
Media Access
11:00 a.m. Speak on WGA panel: Building Public Trust
Location: Idaho National Laboratory, ID
Media Access
6:00 p.m. Attend USU Education Distinguished Service Award Ceremony
Location: TSC Ballroom, USU Campus, Logan, UT
Wednesday, Sept. 24
9:00 a.m. Speak at Care Communities press conference with First Lady Abby Cox
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Media Access
11:15 a.m. Meeting with Boncom
Location: Virtual
12:15 p.m. Meet with Maj. Gen. Boyack
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meeting with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Speak at USOPC Assembly Meeting
Location: The Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
7:00 p.m. Dinner with the Board of the Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the Board of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee
Location: Salt Lake City
Thursday, Sept. 25
12:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy Steve Waldrip and Senior Advisor for Long-Range Planning Laura Hanson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with CEO of Denali Therapeutics, Inc. Ryan Watts and Founder of STRUCK, Inc. Brett Watts
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:15 p.m. Speak at National Federalism Initiative Conference
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, Sept. 26
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
September 22 – September 26, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, September 22
8:30 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Tax Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Education and Telehealth Network
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Insurance Department
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Corrections
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Commerce
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meeting with Ambassador and Consul General of New Zealand
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, September 23
9:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Labor Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Government Operations
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Budget Hearing: Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Trust Lands Administration
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Office of State Treasurer
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Workforce Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah National Guard
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Office of the State Auditor
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Transportation
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, September 24
9:00 a.m. Meeting with the British Consul General
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Budget Hearing: Colorado River Authority of Utah
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah State Courts
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Health and Human Services
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Board of Pardons
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Financial Institutions
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Public Service Commission
Location: Rampton Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, September 25
10:30 a.m. Meeting with the Consul General of North Macedonia
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah System of Higher Education
Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs
Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Budget Hearing: Utah State Board of Education
Location: GOPB Large Conference Room, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of France
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
5:30 p.m. Speak at Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute 10-year Commemoration
Location: Cleone Peter Eccles Alumni House, University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, Sept. 26
No public meetings
