Kosher Food Market Growing at 3.7% CAGR to Generate $25.6 Billion by 2026

kosher food market

Increase in demand for high quality and safer food products among consumers & surge in demand for kosher food by lactose intolerant consumers propel the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kosher food market size was estimated at $19.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.62 billion by 2026, and registering with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in demand for high quality and safer food products among consumers, and surge in demand for kosher food by lactose intolerant consumers fuel the growth of the global kosher food market. On the other hand, availability of alternative food products impedes the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, increase in investment by companies to innovate new kosher-based food products and rise in sales of kosher food through online stores are expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06022 Over the years, general awareness among consumers about the availability of kosher certified products has increased exponentially. They are now aware of the side effects of synthetic ingredients used in food, and using kosher ingredients as an alternative for artificial ingredients. Consumers today are shifting toward newer food styles, and kosher is merging as a new trend in the food industry, which is not only limited to Jewish community but is been accepted by the consumers of all religions.The kosher food market growth in value sales for vegan food and clean label products is attributed to surge in demand for different kosher food, which facilitate better alternative for synthetic products. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural ingredients in food & beverages and also the production of food with kashrut law is expected to fuel the demand for kosher food market.The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers who are demanding kosher certification for food items. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in the developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special kosher food made using organic products. Thus, kosher food are gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the growth of the global market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kosher-food-market/purchase-options Kosher food have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for this product in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributed to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the kosher food market in some of the underdeveloped regions.There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the kosher food market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the kosher food market trends sights critical opportunity in gaining traction.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06022 Based on region, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global kosher food market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. Availability of kosher food products in various distribution channels in the region is driving the growth of the market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by 2026. This is attributed to the growth of kosher food industry in Europe and North America region and large number of millennials population in the Asia- Pacific region is driving the growth of the market.Key players in the market-Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc.Conagra BrandsGeneral Mills (Yoplait)UnileverCargillNestleDean FoodsPepsiCo Beverage & Foods (Tropicana)The Hain Celestial GroupBob's Red MillTrending Reports:Food Authenticity Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-authenticity-market Catechin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catechin-market-A06590 Breakfast food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breakfast-food-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.