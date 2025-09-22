RockToken partners with CertiK to improve smart contract auditing, fortify blockchain security, and enhance user trust

RockToken Blockchain Security

Partnership underscores commitment to transparency, user safety, and industry-leading smart contract verification.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockToken , a leading decentralized platform driving innovation in the digital asset space, today announced a strategic partnership with CertiK, a globally recognized blockchain security firm. The collaboration aims to fortify RockToken’s smart contract infrastructure through independent auditing, real-time monitoring, and rigorous security measures designed to protect users and enhance trust across the decentralized ecosystem.As decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-based applications continue to grow at an unprecedented rate, security has emerged as one of the industry’s foremost priorities. Vulnerabilities in smart contracts and decentralized protocols have led to billions of dollars in losses globally. By working closely with CertiK, RockToken is taking proactive steps to safeguard its ecosystem against emerging threats and ensure that its platform remains transparent, reliable, and resilient.Security and trust are at the heart of everything we build at RockToken. Our partnership with CertiK reinforces our dedication to providing a safe environment for our users. Through CertiK’s independent auditing and continuous monitoring, we can further strengthen the integrity of our smart contracts and give our community the peace of mind they deserve.”CertiK will conduct a comprehensive review of RockToken’s smart contracts , applying industry-leading testing methodologies to identify potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. This includes both static and dynamic analysis of code, formal verification processes, and ongoing penetration testing. By utilizing an external, independent auditor, RockToken ensures that its codebase remains secure, transparent, and fully aligned with best practices.Beyond the initial audit, RockToken will implement CertiK’s ongoing security monitoring services. These include 24/7 surveillance of contract activity, real-time threat detection, and instant alerts to mitigate any suspicious or malicious behavior. This proactive approach positions RockToken as a pioneer in blockchain safety—protecting user assets while maintaining the performance and scalability of its network.By prioritizing security and compliance, RockToken seeks to elevate industry standards for decentralized platforms. This partnership sends a clear signal to investors, developers, and end users that RockToken is committed to operating with the highest levels of accountability and safety. As regulatory bodies worldwide continue to increase scrutiny of blockchain applications, this collaboration also helps position RockToken as a model of transparency and responsible innovation.CertiK is thrilled to partner with RockToken in setting a new benchmark for blockchain security, “Our mission has always been to bring transparency and trust to the Web3 ecosystem, and working with forward-thinking platforms like RockToken allows us to extend these protections to more users globally. Together, we are creating a safer, more reliable decentralized future.”RockToken and CertiK both emphasize the importance of clear communication and openness with their communities. As part of the collaboration, RockToken plans to publish the results of its smart contract audits, including any remediation measures taken, giving users full visibility into the security processes safeguarding their assets.The companies also plan to host joint webinars and educational sessions to raise awareness about blockchain safety and the steps developers and investors can take to protect themselves in the decentralized landscape.CertiK is a leading blockchain security company pioneering the use of cutting-edge formal verification technology to secure smart contracts and blockchain protocols. Trusted by hundreds of projects worldwide, CertiK combines rigorous auditing processes with real-time security monitoring to build trust in the Web3 ecosystem.About RockTokenRockToken is a next-generation decentralized platform dedicated to providing secure, transparent, and efficient digital asset solutions. With a focus on usability, scalability, and safety, RockToken empowers individuals and institutions to engage confidently in the blockchain economy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.