Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

CANADA, September 21 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The leaders discussed deepening ties between Canada and Namibia and building new trade opportunities to attract investment into both countries. The Prime Minister underscored the potential to elevate partnerships across natural resource development and clean technology, noting how shared expertise in these industries can support workers and reinforce economic growth in both nations.

The Prime Minister and the President also discussed their commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

The leaders emphasized shared priorities, including addressing climate change, reducing global poverty, and reinforcing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

They agreed to remain in close contact.

