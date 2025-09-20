Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting over luncheon with President of Rwanda

On September 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting over a luncheon with Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

During the meeting, the heads of state commended the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda and emphasized the need to develop economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in line with this level. In this regard, the sides exchanged views on collaboration in energy, agriculture, tourism, student exchange programs, and the application of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmet” model in Rwanda.

The conversation also touched upon the expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.