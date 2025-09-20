Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,129 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting over luncheon with President of Rwanda

AZERBAIJAN, September 20 - 20 September 2025, 14:16

On September 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting over a luncheon with Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

During the meeting, the heads of state commended the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda and emphasized the need to develop economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in line with this level. In this regard, the sides exchanged views on collaboration in energy, agriculture, tourism, student exchange programs, and the application of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmet” model in Rwanda.

The conversation also touched upon the expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting over luncheon with President of Rwanda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more