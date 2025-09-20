Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,177 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Carroll County.  

The deceased is identified as John Louis Petri, Jr., 28, of Westminster, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Around 1:40 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 97 at Mayberry Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda CRV, was traveling south on Maryland 97 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and overturned, striking a fence, a telephone pole and a house. No injuries were reported at the scene.

All lanes are currently closed for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more