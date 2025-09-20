Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Carroll County

September 20, 2025

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Carroll County.

The deceased is identified as John Louis Petri, Jr., 28, of Westminster, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Around 1:40 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 97 at Mayberry Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda CRV, was traveling south on Maryland 97 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and overturned, striking a fence, a telephone pole and a house. No injuries were reported at the scene.

All lanes are currently closed for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with the road closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

