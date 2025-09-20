Violent Rioters Assault Law Enforcement at ICE Broadview Processing Center, Police under JB Pritzker’s Sanctuary Jurisdiction Refuse to Answer Calls to Help Stop Assaults

These violent attacks come after Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson demonized ICE, comparing them to the Secret Police and claiming the U.S. is essentially becoming Nazi Germany

WASHINGTON – Early this morning, over a hundred rioters surrounded the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview Processing Center— rioters assaulted law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property. Police under JB Pritzker’s sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance. So far, federal law enforcement arrested three rioters.

Throughout the morning, vans have shown up to pick up and drop off rioters. This is an organized effort to obstruct ICE law enforcement.

Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, two ICE officers’ have had cars used as weapons against them.

These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement.

Governor Pritzker claimed the United States is "essentially" becoming Nazi Germany as a result of ICE’s heroic efforts.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called ICE “secret police” who “are terrorizing our communities.”

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Illinois by lawless rioters is despicable and Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson must call for it to end. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect the people of Illinois and all Americans,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated dehumanizing and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is going to get law enforcement killed. This violence against ICE must end.”

These rioters and sanctuary politicians are choosing to side with criminals over American victims.

The Midway Blitz Operation has resulted in the arrest of hundreds of criminal illegal aliens, including Tren de Aragua gang members and those with prior criminal histories of:

Murder

Sexual Assault of a Child

Sexual Assault

Felony Assault

Domestic Violence

Stalking

Drug Trafficking

Armed Robbery

Vehicular Robbery

# # #