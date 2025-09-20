DHS Sets the Record Straight on Gross Smears Against ICE Officer Who Was Seriously Injured in Line of Duty and Shooting in Chicago During Traffic Stop

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations

WASHINGTON — On September 12, while carrying out an enforcement operation targeting a criminal illegal alien, the alien resisted arrest, attempted to flee the scene and dragged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer a significant distance.

ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. He refused to follow law enforcement officers' commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers. One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life and broader public safety, the officer fired his weapon. The officer followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.

Despite his injuries, the officer and his partner immediately started administering emergency medical care to the illegal alien. The illegal alien was pronounced dead. The ICE officer sustained multiple injuries and has now been discharged from the hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon has been a member of ICE law enforcement since 2021. Prior to that, he served in another federal law enforcement agency, worked as an EMT, and served in the military. This was his first time firing his weapon in a use of force incident.

Both law enforcement officers involved in this incident were well seasoned and trained professionals. His partner on the scene was one of the first responders to the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans.

“The officer who discharged his weapon feared for his life while he was being dragged a significant distance by a car. Our law enforcement officer followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement. The smears and misleading reporting in the days since the incident have been disgusting and contribute to our officers facing more resistance and assaults against them,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only undermine public safety, but also the safety of our officers and those illegal aliens being apprehended.”

The target of the enforcement operation was Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving. He entered the country at an unknown date and time.

# # #