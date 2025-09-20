Secretary Noem Announces the Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Syria

After careful consideration and deliberation of country conditions, the Secretary issues a termination of TPS status for Syria

WASHINGTON – Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced her decision to cancel the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Syria.

“This is what restoring sanity to America’s immigration system looks like,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Conditions in Syria no longer prevent their nationals from returning home. Syria has been a hotbed of terrorism and extremism for nearly two decades, and it is contrary to our national interest to allow Syrians to remain in our country. TPS is meant to be temporary.”

Syrian nationals have 60 days to voluntarily depart the United States and return home. Aliens leaving the United States are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States and take advantage of a safe, secure way to self-deport that includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration.

After the 60 days have expired, any Syrian national admitted under TPS who have not begun their voluntary removal proceedings will be subject to arrest and deportation. Any alien who forces DHS to arrest and remove them will never be allowed to return to the United States.

# # #