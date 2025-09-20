Undeterred by Political Stunts and Obstruction of Law Enforcement, ICE Continues to Arrest Worst of Worst

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continue to arrest the worst of the worst dangerous criminal illegal aliens across the country despite agitators and radical sanctuary politicians attempting to obstruct law enforcement.

“Yesterday, while Democrat lawmakers were obstructing law enforcement at Federal 26 Plaza, ICE law enforcement officers were arresting more pedophiles, child abusers, and kidnappers. Nothing will slow ICE down from removing criminal illegal aliens who are terrorizing American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS applauds the heroic work of the brave men and women of ICE who are securing our nation and restoring the rule of law for our American citizens.”

Among yesterday’s arrests:

Armando Vasquez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child sexual contact in Hays County, Texas.

Nery Garcia-Linares, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of endangering the welfare of a four-year-old child through sexual conduct in Trenton, New Jersey.

Jeferson Caisahuana-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of felony injury to a child in the Fifth Judicial District of Idaho.

Edgar Benitez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in Santa Clara County, California.

Souraphong Senethong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of robbery and kidnapping in King County, Washington.

ICE continues to call on our state and local partners to work alongside federal enforcement efforts to remove dangerous offenders from American communities.

