Author Dr. S. Lee Funk Wins 2025 Storytrade Book Award for 'Why Rampage Killers Emerge: Conditions and Characteristics'

Award-winning work blends psychological insight and real-world experience to uncover the conditions, mindsets, and societal influences behind mass violence.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. S. Lee Funk’s groundbreaking book, Why Rampage Killers Emerge: Conditions and Characteristics, has been named a Winner of the 2025 Storytrade Book Awards in the True Crime category.

“The judges cited ‘exceptional literary craft, excellence, and innovation’ in selecting my book for this honor,” said Dr. Funk. “I’m sincerely grateful for the recognition and especially thankful to my family and friends—most of all my loving wife Margarita—for their unwavering support of my research and writing.”

Published in 2024, Why Rampage Killers Emerge explores the psychological, social, and emotional conditions that give rise to acts of mass violence. Rather than focusing on sensationalized case studies, Dr. Funk combines over 30 years of field experience with rigorous scholarly analysis, offering an in-depth examination of how societal structures, identity formation, and emotional disconnection intersect in the making of a mass killer.

The Storytrade Book Awards honor works of enduring significance across fiction and nonfiction. Winning titles are chosen for their originality, rigor, and ability to impact public discourse. Dr. Funk’s recognition places him alongside notable voices shaping how society understands violence, crime, and human behavior.

About the Books

Dr. Funk’s award-winning title is part of a two-volume exploration into the psychology of mass murder. The companion volume, How Rampage Killers Interpret Their Worlds, delves into the internal mindsets of these individuals—examining how fantasy, resentment, and detachment fuel a progression from alienation to planned violence. Synthesizing theory, data, and case analysis, the book challenges the myth of the “sudden snap” and reveals the predictable, performative nature of these crimes.

Together, the books are designed for professionals and scholars across criminology, psychology, sociology, education, and public policy—providing insight into prevention, intervention, and long-term societal implications.

