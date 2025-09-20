2025 Jurists of the Year and Judiciary Employees Honored

From left: Administrative Director Rod Maile, Judge Trish K. Morikawa, Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill, and Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

HONOLULU – First Circuit (Oʻahu) Judge Trish K. Morikawa and Second Circuit (Maui) Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill were presented today with the 2025 Jurist of the Year Awards by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald at the Judiciary’s Statewide Employee Awards Ceremony.

“Judges Morikawa and Cahill have not only demonstrated exceptional judicial competence throughout their tenure, but they have gone above and beyond in their roles to be innovative and ensure that the Judiciary continues to improve its services to the public we serve,” said Chief Justice Recktenwald. “In doing so, they have both exhibited superb leadership skills and are well deserving of this recognition.”

Recktenwald continued, “Judge Morikawa has presided over the environmental court calendar and criminal calendar, including mental health court, drug court, and HOPE. She is now the presiding judge of Women’s Court, also known as Mohala Wahine, which began as a pilot project in January 2023 and was made permanent by the Legislature earlier this year. Judge Morikawa is a transformative leader, who through the sheer force of her positivity, focus, and knowledge of what needs to be done and how to get there, made the dream of having a women’s court into a reality, with the ability to change the lives of many women and their families.”

Recktenwald praised Judge Cahill’s leadership, noting, “Judge Cahill handles some of the most complex and challenging cases in the Second Circuit. He is an extremely dedicated hard worker, with a deep passion for carrying out the Judiciary’s mission of providing equal justice for all. His leadership skills were not only highlighted during the pandemic but also came to the forefront in addressing the unspeakable tragedy and many challenges of the Maui wildfire. He ensured that the Judiciary on Maui would continue to provide justice without interruption to a community that desperately needed stability, while extending grace and support to all those who were impacted. He set the tone for the Judiciary’s response, and his leadership was pivotal in reassuring our employees and the public.”

Judge Morikawa was appointed as a per diem judge in 2015, as a full-time District Court Judge in 2017, and as a Circuit Court Judge in 2019.

Judge Cahill was appointed to the Circuit Court bench in 2012 and became the Second Circuit’s Chief Judge in 2022.

The Jurist of the Year is selected annually by the Chief Justice from nominations submitted by Hawaiʻi attorneys and Judiciary personnel. The award recognizes a full-time trial judge who exhibits exceptional judicial competence, evidenced by decisional quality; significant extra-judicial contributions to the administration of justice; and active participation in public service to the community at large.

The Judiciary also presented individual and group awards to employees who have distinguished themselves through exceptional service and accomplishments. The recipients of this year’s awards are:

Distinguished Service Award (the Judiciary’s highest employee award): Jaye Atiburcio, Executive Secretary to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Meritorious Service Award: Michele “Maile” Holt, Circuit Court Clerk Traffic-Criminal Section (ret.), Honolulu District Court.

Group Meritorious Service Award: Program Services Branch, Client Services Division Family Court, Third Circuit: Hilo Unit – Shelley Carter, Glen Lefiti, Jendi Saldana, Shannon Savage; and Kona Unit – Al-Qawi Lebarre, Wendy Opiopio.

Spirit of the Judiciary Award: Rebekah Lee, Court Operations Specialist Communications Technology & Court Operations Unit First Circuit; and Darla Requelman, Estate & Guardianship Specialist Estate & Guardianship Branch, Third Circuit.

Certificate of Commendation: Wade Hiraishi, Human Resources Manager (ret.), Human Resources Department; and Jacqueline Raquel, Supervisor, Clerical Section, Office of the Chief Court Administrator, Fifth Circuit.

Group Certificate of Commendation: Facilities Management Branch – Kona Section Keahuolu Courthouse, Third Circuit: Chelsea Kane, Richard Blihmen, Christopher Ching, Morgan Dacalio, Criston Kam, Neal Matsumura, Jamie Morrissey, Betty Jean Naeole, Martin Orlando, Joanie Perreira; and Legal Documents Branch Court & Operational Support Services Division, Second Circuit: Sandra Roman, Grace Cabaccang-Sajor, Sheri Lee Chong, Chelsea Lynn Clarke, Molly Fernandez-Kahakauwila, Nadine Gomes, Stacey Hoeft, Amanda Kaili, Charlene Pinheiro, Clarence Respicio, Kara Rusho, Lisa Texeira, Cheylah-Marie Uyeda.