Illinois Advocate Warns Predatory Financing and Lack of Financial Literacy Threaten Trucking Companies and Local Economy

High rates and lack of financial literacy threaten immigrant trucking businesses; Illinois advocate urges solutions to stabilize supply chain.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small trucking companies in Illinois — particularly those run by immigrant entrepreneurs — are facing a dual challenge of rising financing costs and limited access to financial literacy resources, according to Commercial Capital Consulting Group Principal Diana Zarkha.Access to affordable equipment financing has tightened, leaving many operators with only high-cost lending options. Recent approvals reviewed by Commercial Capital Consulting Group show effective rates ranging from 17% for top-credit applicants to over 30% in some cases. These terms often push otherwise viable businesses toward repossession or closure.“Companies aren’t failing because they lack customers or work,” said Zarkha. “They are failing because the financing structures available to them are unsustainable. When an essential industry like trucking can’t access fair tools to grow, the impact ripples through our entire supply chain.”Beyond financing, many immigrant-owned trucking companies also face knowledge gaps that make them more vulnerable. Language barriers and lack of access to financial education mean business owners often struggle to understand contract terms, prepayment penalties, and hidden costs. Some operators confuse gross revenue with cash flow, or are unaware of the margin requirements necessary to remain stable.“This isn’t about effort — these entrepreneurs work incredibly hard,” Zarkha added. “It’s about giving them the right knowledge. If they understand cash flow, margins, and true loan costs, they can make decisions that protect their businesses instead of unknowingly signing contracts that undermine them.”Zarkha is calling for policymakers, industry leaders, and community organizations to explore targeted solutions, such as:Bookkeeping and financial literacy programs tailored to small trucking businesses.Educational resources in immigrant languages to bridge understanding gaps.Greater transparency in financing terms, ensuring true costs are disclosed clearly up front.“These businesses don’t need handouts,” said Zarkha. “They need a fair chance and the right tools. With knowledge and transparency, immigrant-owned trucking companies can continue driving Illinois’s economy forward instead of being driven out of it.”About Commercial Capital Consulting GroupCommercial Capital Consulting Group, based in Deerfield, Illinois, provides small-to-mid-sized businesses with financing strategies, document review, bookkeeping support, and consulting. The firm specializes in helping immigrant-owned businesses access capital, strengthen operations, and navigate financial challenges.

