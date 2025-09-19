Traffic shift to north side of Pacific Avenue planned for late September

BISMARCK, N.D. — A traffic pattern change is anticipated by the end of the week of September 22. Traffic will shift from the south side to the north side of Pacific Avenue, starting just before the Little Missouri River bridge and continuing through the roundabout at Chateau Road.

As part of this shift, the roundabout will not operate as a full circle. Traffic will flow only along the north side until work in the southeast quadrant is complete. Chateau Road traffic will be rerouted to enter from the roundabout’s west side to accommodate construction.

These temporary traffic changes will allow crews to begin construction on the south side of Pacific Avenue, including widening the roadway, expanding the bridge, and completing the southeast quadrant of the roundabout.

Motorists are advised to follow posted signs and use caution in the work zone. For updates on construction and traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop.

The Medora Business Loop and City Section project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure as the city prepares for increased visitors with the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The NDDOT is committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or locate the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.