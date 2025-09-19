Pressure Transducer Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 11.29% from 2022 to 2030
The pressure transducer market was valued at $7.40 billion in 2021, and is to reach $19.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.29% from 2022 to 2030.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pressure transducer market based on technology, pressure type, end-use and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of each and every segment and along with their respective sub-segment by means of graphs and tables. This analysis can remarkably assist market players, investors, and new entrants in determining effective strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generating segments that are mentioned in the report.
Based on technology, the piezoresistive strain gauge segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The capacitance segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.
Based on pressure type, the absolute pressure segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gauge pressure segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.
Based on end-use, the automotive segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
The key players analzyed in the global pressure transducer market report include Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Validyne Engineering, Robert Bosch Gmbh, NXP semiconductors, Setra Systems, Inc. (Fortive), ControlAir, Inc, and Kulite Semiconductor Products Inc.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pressure transducer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pressure transducer market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the pressure transducer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pressure transducer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
Technology
Piezoresistive Strain Gauge
Capacitance
Others
Pressure Type
Absolute Pressure
Gauge Pressure
Differential Pressure
End Use
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Healthcare
Oil and Gas
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
