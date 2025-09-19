Gender Equality holds accountability session to address gender gaps with Water and Sanitation, 22 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) calls on the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to provide a clear account of progress made on its previous commitments to advancing gender equality and transformation in the workplace. Moreover, the CGE considers water and sanitation critical human rights that is gendered in affecting service delivery.

During prior hearings with the Commission, the DWS undertook to implement specific measures aimed at mainstreaming gender within its programmes and addressing persistent gender and transformation gaps that disproportionately affect women and girls overall and specifically within the workplace. Critical to this is sexual harassment. These commitments stem from CGE’s findings and recommendations, which will help transform the workplace if implemented.

It is for this reason that the Commission will hold an accountability session with the Department of Water and Sanitation to:

Engage with DWS leadership at national and provincial levels on current compliance status with CGE recommendations.

Assess the progress made in policy review, implementation, and employee protection mechanisms.

Advocate for systemic reforms, including the establishment of sector-wide standards for harassment complaint management.

Promote a gender-responsive, inclusive, and safe public service work environment.

Interrogate the specific case reported in the Western Cape, with a view to establishing accountability and redress.

The Accountability session will be held as follows:

Date: 22 September 2025

Venue: Southern Sun Waterfront, Cape Town, Western Cape

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi

(CGE Spokesperson)

Cell: 083 579 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

