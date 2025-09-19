Tech Billionaire Chetan Dube Recognised As Top 100 Leader Shaping The Future Of AI

Quant Logo Chetan Dube, CEO & Chairman of Quant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant, a pioneer in Agentic AI for customer service, is pleased to announce Chairman & CEO Chetan Dube has been featured on Observer’s AI Power List 2025. The list recognizes AI leaders who are profoundly reshaping the industry.

Dube was praised for his pioneering work, over three decades, to replicate human intelligence. A long-time AI entrepreneur with an impressive track record, Dube first built Gartner-recognized conversational A.I. company Amelia, before starting an agentic Quant.

The list celebrates Quant’s success, since it was founded in 2024: “In less than a year, Quant has secured enterprise deals with a global airline, a major utility company and a telecommunications consortium. One of the largest utilities in the country is now resolving over 76.8 percent of all its inbound complex calls through Quant's digital employees.”

Chetan was recognized for putting trust and safety at the core of his agenda and his calls for a new safety governance model where AI systems are tested and certified before deployment.

“I’m honored to be included on this prestigious list of AI leaders shaping the future of the industry. We have a revolutionary power at hand. If we harness it gainfully, it can cure the planet of many maladies; if we don’t, it can be the final invention. AI must exist to serve humanity,” stated Chetan.

You can read the full Observer AI Power List 2025 here. Find out more at www.quant.ai

