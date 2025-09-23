The Law Offices of Bart S. Fisher Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bart S. Fisher, founder of the Law Offices of Bart S. Fisher and renowned expert in international trade law, is speaking out on the urgent constitutional and economic implications of current U.S. tariff policies, which have recently been declared unconstitutional by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. On Tuesday, September 2, President Trump announced that he’s sending the case to the Supreme Court.

With decades of experience in international affairs — including a PhD from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a law degree from Harvard—Bart S. Fisher is uniquely positioned to analyze the intersection of international trade law, economic policy, and global relations. His insights come at a time when international trade, once an “arcane” issue, is front and center in national and global headlines.

Trade Law Crisis on the Horizon

Fisher points to recent moves by the administration to impose broad tariffs—beyond just China, now targeting allies such as Canada, Europe, and Japan—as both “unprecedented and constitutionally questionable.” He stresses that, under Article I of the U.S. Constitution, the power to levy tariffs and taxes lies with Congress, not the President.

“If the Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs, hundreds of billions of dollars in collected revenues could be subject to refunds, creating economic turmoil and exposing the American public to the direct and inflationary costs of misguided policy,” warns Fisher.

Economic Impact: Inflation and Global Retaliation

Fisher emphasizes that tariffs function as a tax on consumers, disproportionately hitting Americans shopping for everyday goods at retailers like Walmart and Costco. “People are only just beginning to feel the impact,” he shares, “but prices on everything from toys to shoes are poised to rise substantially. Retaliatory measures from trading partners threaten U.S. agricultural exports which can further damage the economy.”

He reminds policymakers and the public of lessons of history. “Tariffs were a principal cause of the Great Depression, and a return to such policy risks repeating past mistakes. Trade, if done right, builds bridges, fosters prosperity, and benefits the American consumer through the law of comparative advantage.”

Calls Out Corruption and Lack of Congressional Oversight

Fisher is outspoken about what he characterizes as “corruption in plain sight,” where tariff policy is leveraged for political and personal gain, with foreign governments seeking waivers and “deals” that undermine the rule of law and the integrity of U.S. foreign policy. He criticizes both political parties for failing to uphold congressional authority and urges a return to transparent, legally sound, and economically rational trade policy.

Educational Efforts and Expertise

Having taught international trade law at five universities and authored numerous articles and books—including the authoritative casebook “Regulation of International Trade and Investment” and “India Wakes: Post-Corona Virus New World Order”—Attorney Fisher is committed to educating the public on these vital issues. He calls for a renewed focus on economic literacy in trade matters, especially as the consequences of current policies become apparent to everyday Americans.

“As we stand at the precipice of a potential economic and constitutional crisis, the American public must understand the truth about tariffs and the importance of upholding the rule of law in trade policy,” Fisher states.

About Bart S. Fisher

Bart S. Fisher is a leading authority on international trade law, founder of the Law Offices of Bart S. Fisher in Washington, D.C., and a recognized educator and author in the field. The firm provides expert counsel on international trade, regulatory compliance, and global economic policy.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Bart S. Fisher in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday September 17th at 9am EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday September 24th at 9am EST

