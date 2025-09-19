The $1 Trillion Voice AI Market - Sentium AI launches MAXX the voice companion

Sentium AI launches Hive Mind, making MAXX a context-aware voice companion that adapts to 15 business dimensions for smarter, personalized productivity.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentium AI today announced the release of Hive Mind , a new system designed to power its voice-first productivity companions, including MAXX Assist. Hive Mind introduces a framework that maps 15 dimensions of a user’s business environment—such as industry verticals, customer engagement styles, growth objectives, and operational workflows—to enable voice companions that adjust dynamically to professional contexts and goals.The announcement comes as enterprises and entrepreneurs are seeking more personalization in productivity tools, moving beyond static dashboards and generic assistants. By incorporating a multidimensional view of user activity, Hive Mind establishes what Sentium AI describes as a context-aware productivity layer. The system is intended to support assistants that not only respond to tasks but also anticipate needs and surface relevant insights.“Productivity software has historically required professionals to adapt to rigid systems,” said Sam Singh, Founder and CEO of Sentium AI. “Hive Mind reverses that approach. It is designed to learn the way people think, the way they work, and the industries they operate in. The result is a voice companion that can serve as a more personalized and adaptive partner.”Unlike consumer assistants typically limited to reminders or search functions, MAXX powered by Hive Mind is positioned to support more advanced workplace needs. According to Sentium AI, the system can provide contextualized outputs across tasks such as correspondence drafting, workflow support, and delivering market-relevant insights. For professionals managing multiple roles or operating across regions, Hive Mind is designed to improve through continuous interaction.The launch reflects broader momentum in adaptive AI adoption. Gartner projects that by 2028, 70% of enterprise software will integrate context-mapping capabilities. Research from Accenture also indicates that companies prioritizing personalization and accessibility report higher revenue and profitability than peers, highlighting both the economic and organizational benefits of these approaches.Singh added: “Hive Mind represents more than an incremental feature—it reflects our view of what will define the agentic era of AI. By aligning voice companions more closely with the realities of business leadership, we aim to expand what professionals can accomplish with this technology.”Hive Mind will be available through the MAXX platform beginning October 2025, with early access offered to existing Sentium AI customers. Organizations interested in enterprise deployment or integration partnerships may contact Sentium AI for more information.

