【Expand international markets】Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon splendidly commences

MACAU, September 19 - The Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon was splendidly unveiled on 17 September in Lisbon, showcasing the glamorous kaleidoscope of “tourism +” to Portuguese and European residents in pursuit of international visitor markets.

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in collaboration with the Lisbon City Council and the Cultural Equipment and Animation Management Company (EGEAC), the Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon is integrated into the Street Festivals, an annual festivity organized by the Lisbon City Council, to boost the promotional impact and brand Macao as an ideal destination. Many visitors and residents in Lisbon are attracted to the roadshow which bustles with life.

The opening ceremony was held at Lisbon’s landmark, Commerce Square, on the evening of 17 September. Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Councilor of the Lisbon City Council, Diogo Moura, President of Administrative Council of the Cultural Equipment and Animation Management Company (“Lisbon Culture”), Pedro Moreira, Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos, President of Portuguese National Tourism Authority, Carlos Abade, and President of the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), Pedro Costa Ferreira, officiated the opening ceremony together with representatives of Macao’s travel trade and six integrated resort enterprises.

Opening mapping show radiates the city’s pulse and light

A vibrant extravaganza took the stage at the opening ceremony. An art troupe from Macao first presented a creative dance show “Light of Macao”, depicting the city’s unique dynamic through a tapestry of modern dance, lion dance and 3D mapping technology. Famous Fado singer in Portugal, Cuca Roseta, then tugged at the audience’s heart with her soulful songs. The ceremony culminated in a fireworks-and-drone show that lit up the night sky of Lisbon. Colorful sparks were choreographed to paint a dazzling picture of Macao’s cultural symphony.

Technology-imbued roadshow showcases “tourism +” appeal

The Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon takes place at the emblematic Commerce Square in Lisbon from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from 17 to 21 September. Incorporated with technology in design, the roadshow features three major themed zones as follows: 1) Main stage and performance zone – brings together wonderful extravaganzas; 2) Multimedia showcase zone – manifests Macao’s diverse profile by immersive interactive technology; 3) “A Window onto Macao’s Events” – introduces Macao’s latest development in trade and commerce, culture, sports, entertainment and other areas. Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau and the six integrated resort enterprises also run their booths to introduce the rich breadth of “tourism +” Macao has to offer, while the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin promotes double-destination travel to Macao and Hengqin at its booth, to provide a wide choice of travel experiences for international visitors.

A range of wonderful performances are staged during the roadshow every night, including Fado performance, “Light of Macao” dance show, colorful performances brought by the Street Festivals, as well as the drone show.

Residents and visitors in Lisbon are welcome to visit the Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon for a vibrant experience of enchanting Macao. For more information about this event, please visit the themed webpage: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/lisbon-macao-week-2025 or MGTO’s platforms on social media.