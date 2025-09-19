Results of survey on participation of residents in cultural activities for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, September 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that local population participating in cultural activities totalled 254,300 in the second quarter of 2025, up by 0.4% year-on-year; the relevant participation rate was 53.9%.

Among the cultural activities in which the local population participated, the most popular activity was "going to the cinema" (168,700 persons), followed by "going to libraries" (120,300 persons) and "visiting museums or World Heritage sites" (93,500 persons).

As the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) continued to host many large-scale performing arts events, local population attending music or dance performances increased by 0.6% year-on-year to 70,900. Among them, 78.4% (55,600 persons) attended concerts held in the Macao SAR, and the average attendance per participant went up by 0.1 year-on-year to 1.9.

The Survey on Participation of Residents in Cultural Activities is conducted in the second quarter of every year through a supplementary questionnaire of the Employment Survey, covering all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, but excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. The survey aims to collect information on participation of individuals aged 16 and above in cultural activities (including going to the cinema, going to a library, visiting a museum or World Heritage site, attending a performance, and visiting an art exhibition) in the six months prior to the date of interview.